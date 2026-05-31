NHL Rumors: 3 Detroit Red Wings Offseason Trade Targets

The Detroit Red Wings are entering an incredibly important offseason. After a terrible finish to the season that saw them extend their playoff drought to 10 years, the Red Wings should be looking to boost their roster in a major way. The Red Wings are simply not good enough right now, and they will need to make some additions this summer if they hope to change that.

One way that the Red Wings could look to improve their roster is through the trade market. Because of this, let’s take a look at three trade candidates who the Red Wings should strongly consider targeting this offseason.

Red Wings Should Strike Deal for Rangers Center Vincent Trocheck

One of the Red Wings’ biggest objectives this offseason should be to upgrade their second-line center spot. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck stands out in a major way.

The Red Wings were one of the teams that targeted Trocheck leading up to this year’s trade deadline. Due to this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they made a push for him this summer. He would be an excellent addition for their second-line center spot and would work on both of their special-teams units.

Trocheck would also be more than a rental for Detroit if acquired, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season. In 67 games this season with New York, he had 16 goals, 53 points, and 193 hits.

Red Wings Should Bolster Top Six By Trading for Blues’ Jordan Kyrou

Another notable need that the Red Wings have is another top-six winger. Due to this, it would make sense if a player like St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou was on their radar this offseason.

Kyrou is coming off a bit of a down year with the Blues, as he had 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games. Yet, when noting that he scored over 30 goals in each of his three previous seasons and hit the 70-point mark three times in his career, he is a prime bounce-back candidate. Due to this, he could be a player worth taking a shot on for the Red Wings.

Kyrou has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. With this, he would be a long-term investment for the Red Wings if brought in.

Red Wings Should Take Big Gamble on Canucks’ Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson is another interesting forward that the Red Wings could consider pursuing. It is no secret that the skilled center could use a change of scenery, as he has struggled in each of the last two seasons with Vancouver. In 74 games this campaign, he had 15 goals and 51 points.

Yet, when noting that Pettersson had 89 points in 2023-24 and 102 points in 2022-23, the Red Wings should strongly consider buying low on him if the Canucks are willing to retain some of his salary. With Pettersson being only 27 years old, the possibility of him turning things around after getting a fresh start should not be ruled out.

However, Pettersson also has a hefty $11.6 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season. With this, there would be risk with the Red Wings bringing him in, even if Vancouver retains some of his salary.