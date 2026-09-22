Red Wings Make Dan Cleary Move Amid Decade-Long Playoff Drought: Report

Eyes remain on who will be the new General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings. For now, Shawn Horcoff was named Interim GM right before training camp opened.

Five days into Horcoff’s interim tenure, he has decided who will take over the GM position of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL team.

According to a report from Daily Faceoff contributor Anthony Di Marco, the Red Wings front office is assigning Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary to oversee the Griffins.

It’s expected Cleary will oversee the Griffins and control their day-to-day operations in Grand Rapids.

Cleary has been close to the Red Wings both as a player (2005-2015) and as a member of the front office. The former NHL veteran has been in player development since 2017.

Familiar Face Detroit Can Trust

Cleary has been with the Red Wings organization in the front office for the same amount of time as Horcoff, but has been right in the thick of developing the team’s future.

Detroit may have seen Horcoff get the quicker promotion to the NHL. However, it was only time before Cleary got recognized for his work as well. He’s been around prospects and rising stars daily, helping guide players through the rigors of a full season.

Cleary was also heavily involved with the Griffins’ playoff run this summer. Grand Rapids went to Game 4 of the Central Division Finals against the Chicago Wolves.

During that playoff round, Griffins play-by-play announcer Bob Kaser spoke to Cleary about the approach he encourages players to have during the postseason.

“It mostly comes down to your will, your determination, the mental side where you have to suit up, show up, and go do it,” Cleary said.

“The ‘It’ factor is something inside you; it’s not something you can teach. It’s obvious to anyone who is watching and seeing the guys. You have to bring it every day and every shift. You never know at which point in a game it’s going to flip.”

Credentials from Cleary’s Professional Career

During his NHL career, Cleary skated in 938 regular season games, scoring 387 points. He skated in 121 playoff contests during his 17-year run in the NHL.

Cleary had three 20-goal seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2008 with the Red Wings. When his career got started, Cleary was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 13th overall in 1997.

As Cleary made his way to the NHL, it took until the 2000-01 season to become a full-time skater. In between that time, he played in 101 minor league games before cracking an NHL roster.

In 2002, Cleary was also part of Team Canada at the World Championships, where he played in seven games. Canada did not medal that year, but it was another layer of experience for the former forward.

Cleary was also traded during the 1999-00 season from Chicago to the Edmonton Oilers. He can draw on that time and others throughout his career when being there for players in the Red Wings organization.

Now Cleary and Horcoff will navigate the 2026-27 season together as the Red Wings continue to decide the fate of their front office.