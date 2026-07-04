Veteran Patrick Kane Open to a Reunion With his Former Team

The Detroit Red Wings have been trying to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for years now, and when the team signed an injured Patrick Kane back in 2023, they were hoping a resurgence could help them end their lengthy post-season drought.

Despite another strong start in 2025/26, the team just couldn’t stay in the hunt long enough, and this off-season, they’ve already been rocked by the trade request of captain Dylan Larkin. It’s unclear whether or not the veteran will remain in Detroit or will indeed be dealt, with his future being key to this teams success, but in the case of Kane, the free agent appears on his way out.

Or does he?

Patrick Kane Open to Red Wings Reunion

To the surprise of no one, Kane bounced back after some injuries and got back to producing at a high level in Detroit, with his three seasons seeing him post 57 goals and 163 points across 189 games played. At 37-years-old coming off 57 points in 67 games played, many believed that Kane would be looking at a top contender in free agency this season, thus ruling out a return to Detroit, but according to reporter Chris Johnston, the door is still firmly open for a reunion.

“I know he hasn’t fully closed the door on Detroit,” said Johnston.

While that doesn’t mean a return is imminent or even likely, it means that Kane could see this team as somewhere he wants to return, but of course, that will all depend on how things play out with Larkin and his future, if a resolution is made anytime in the near future.

Where Will Patrick Kane Land in Free Agency?

Despite this report, many still believe that it’s time for Detroit and Kane to part ways, and given that he’d love to add to his Stanley Cup success before the end of his career, it makes sense if he targets a cheaper AAV deal for the opportunity to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals. As a result, Kane has been linked to several teams, but for the most part, it’s been narrowed down to the likely duo of the Buffalo Sabres and the suddenly resurgent Toronto Maple Leafs.

Given that Kane is from Buffalo, along with the team making it back to the post-season a year ago and needing that proven, veteran performer in the post-season, the fit there is simply too seamless. Then there’s Toronto, who have just added Sergei Bobrovksy on the back end along with a fellow No. 1 overall pick in Gavin McKenna, and given what it would do to his legacy to win in Toronto, that must be appealing.

Ultimately, Kane hasn’t turned down the idea of a return to Detroit completely, but given what they need to work out before he would like to sign his deal as a free agent, it seems highly unlikely, but with Kane himself not closing the door, you can never say never in the world of hockey.