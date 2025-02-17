Former 40-Goalscorer Called Buyout Candidate For Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko to bolster its offense, but he has struggled this season.

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, which was the second time he won the Cup. He ended up signing a two-year $9.5 million deal with the Red Wings to add some offense to the lineup and help Detroit end its playoff drought.

However, Tarasenko has struggled this season, and NHL analyst Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors called the Russian a buyout candidate for the Red Wings.

“If the Red Wings aren’t able to trade Tarasenko by the deadline this season, he should be a buyout candidate in the offseason and it makes a lot of sense,” Couch wrote. “It wasn’t the best signing for Detroit to ink Tarasenko to a two-year deal at $4.75 million AAV with a full no-trade clause this season and an 8-team trade list next season…

“Tarasenko is clearly past his prime and the Red Wings had some extra money to throw around, but he hasn’t fit in this season and the experiment has to end sooner than later,” Coucha added. “Whether the Red Wings are in the playoffs or not, there are young players pushing for spots and it will likely lead to a buyout of the final year of his contract in the summer.”

Tarasenko has skated in 53 games recording 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points this season. It’s a step down from his career-high 40 goals he had in 2015-16, while his career-high in assists is 82 points.

Red Wings Looking to Trade Tarasenko

Although Couch called Tarasenko a buyout candidate, Detroit is looking to trade Tarasenko prior to the trade deadline.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7 and Sportsnet’s NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned the forward as a trade candidate.

“So this one is a little bit of a surprise,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “Vladimir Tarasenko is in the first year of two in Detroit. And he’s got a no-trade clause this year. But, I’ve heard there’s been some noise around him. The Red Wings have gotten much better. They’re in the race. A lot of their players have started to play better, but it’s kind of struggled to be a fit… I just heard, Ron, that in his particular case, there’s been some conversation around him and we’ll see how it all develops.”

Tarasenko is playing on Detroit’s second line with Alex DeBrincat and Alex Copp.

Detroit Coach Waiting for Tarasenko to Flourish

When Detroit signed Tarasenko he was expected to boost the Red Wings offense.

However, Tarasenko has struggled and coach Todd McLellan says they are waiting for him to break out. They also hope Tarasenko getting a bigger role will help him offensively.

“Vladdy would be one of the guys who gets an opportunity to, with Patrick (Kane) coming out, he’ll get an opportunity,” McLellan said on January 23. “We have all been waiting for him to blossom, and he’s been waiting for this opportunity. It’s great for him to have the chance, to blossom if you want to call it that. He played well on the road, just didn’t get rewarded on offense.”

Tarasenko is a four-time All-Star.