Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Stanley-Cup Winning Defenseman

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their playoff drought and one trade pitch has the team acquiring a Stanley Cup-winning defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Jack Johnson from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Red Wings acquire:

Blue Jackets acquire:

The proposed deal would be a one-for-one swap as Detroit adds the veteran defenseman who has Cup experience, while Columbus adds the better player now in Maatta.

Detroit would acquire Johnson who signed a one-year $775,000 deal with the Blue Jackets this offseason. Johnson is a cheap defenseman who can help mentor the young players and be a sixth or seventh defenseman for the Red Wings. Johnson won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 1187 games recording 77 goals and 259 assists for 336 points.

In return, Columbus would acquire Maatta who’s entering the final year of his two-year $6 million deal. Maatta could replace Johnson on the blue line and add some offense to the backend. He would also be a trade chip for Columbus at the trade deadline if the Blue Jackets aren’t in playoff contention.

Johnson Wanted to Return to Columbus

Johnson was traded to Columbus in 2012 and spent parts of seven seasons with the Blue Jackets.

The veteran defenseman calls Columbus his home and was eager to sign back with the team in free agency.

“I love the area,” Johnson said to the team website. “It’s a great place to raise a family. We’ve made a lot of friends here over the years. Our kids are in school, their cousins are around, aunts and uncles. We’re really happy with the way everything is. Can’t imagine raising a family anywhere else.”

With the Blue Jackets, Johnson is ready for whatever role is needed. He knows he adds some veteran experience to the backend and is comfortable being on the power play or penalty kill.

“I think skating has always been a strong suit of my game,” Johnson said. “Physicality has always been a part of my game. I think I’m a little bit more old school, but I’m still confident handling the puck and trying to make some plays.

“My game has had to evolve over the years based on whatever situation I’m being put in. The first half of my career I was a power-play guy and the second half of my career I’ve had to kill penalties. It flip-flopped. Fortunately, I feel like I’m pretty well-versed in both. I’m pretty comfortable in all situations, wherever they feel like they need me,” Johnson added.

The Blue Jackets open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 10 against the Minnesota Wild.

Red Wings Focused on Being Better Defensively

Detroit’s goal entering the 2024 NHL offseason was to get better defensively.

The Red Wings signed goalie Cam Talbot in free agency as well as defenseman Erik Gustafsson to help boost that.

“We need to be a better defensive hockey club top to bottom,” Yzerman said. “Our special teams has to be good. Our special teams both improved last season and we scored more goals. We gave up too many to make the playoffs, but you have to be solid in those areas. You can get by with not having the best power play or penalty-killing unit, but you better be solid in other areas. The key, ultimately, to long-term success is being a good defensive hockey team.”

The trade pitch would help that as Johnson is a great defender who blocks shots and can help kill penalties.

Detroit opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.