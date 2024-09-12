Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquire Star $28 Million Forward for Top Prospect

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their playoff drought and one trade pitch adds a bonafide goal scorer to the offense.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Yegor Sharangovich from the Calgary Flames.

Red Wings acquire:

Flames acquire:

The proposed deal would see Detroit acquire Sharangovich to add goal-scoring, for a top prospect a backup goalie, and a draft pick.

Sharangovich is entering the final year of his two-year $6.2 million deal. But, the forward did sign a five-year $28.75 million deal with Calgary. The Red Wings would get Sharangovich for six seasons, and at age 26, he fits in perfectly with Detroit’s young core.

Last season with Calgary, Sharangovich recorded 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points in 82 games. It was his first year with the Flames after being traded from the New Jersey Devils.

For the return, Detroit would deal top prospect Danielson to Calgary. Danielson was selected ninth overall in the 2023 NHL draft and the forward could crack the NHL lineup this season. The forward turns 20 on September 27 and in the WHL last season, he recorded 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points in 54 games.

Husso, meanwhile, is blocked in Detroit after the Red Wings signed Cam Talbot to be their starter. The Red Wings also have Alex Lyon and Jack Campbell who could compete for Detroit’s backup goalie sport.

Husso is entering the final year of his three-year $14.25 million deal. Last season with Detroit, he went 9-5-2 with a 3.55 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Sharangovich Inks Extension With Flames

Sharangovich was traded to Calgary on June 27, 2023, in the Tyler Toffoli deal.

The 26-year-old found success with the Flames as he was given a major role and inked a five-year extension on July 1. Ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, Sharangovich says he’s eager for the upcoming season.

“I’m comfortable here, but the first thing when coaches trust you, they support you in the game,” Sharangovich said to NHL.com. “It’s a really good thing for me and for my game. I think I had a really good season last year because coaches almost always (trusted) me, I played a lot, I think I’m ready for next season… I think it was a good summer for me, hard practices on the ice and in the gym. (I’m) just ready to go for next season.”

Sharangovich was selected 141st overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Devils. The forward has skated in 287 games recording 84 goals and 81 assists for 165 points.

Red Wings GM Believes Roster Is Different

Detroit barely missed the playoffs in the 2023-24 NHL season, which extended their playoff drought to eight straight seasons.

In the offseason, the Red Wings went out and added Vladimir Tarasenko, Talbot, Tyler Motte, and Erik Gustafsson. Detroit also re-signed Patrick Kane, and ahead of the season Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says the team will compete for a playoff spot.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs,” Yzerman said. “If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season.

“That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group; it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today,” Yzerman added.

Detroit opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.