Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Acquiring Star $52 Million Defenseman

The Detroit Red Wings have been active in free agency and one trade pitch has them bolstering their blueline in a blockbuster.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Colton Parayko from the St. Louis Blues.

Red Wings acquire:

Blues acquire:

The proposed deal would see Detroit acquire a star defenseman in Parayko in exchange for a top prospect, an NHL defenseman, and a draft pick.

Parayko is entering the third year of his eight-year $52 million deal. The star defenseman would be a second-pairing right-shot defenseman behind Moritz Seider. Last season, Parayko skated in 82 games recording 10 goals and 18 assists for 26 points. In his NHL career, Parayko has skated in 659 games recording 61 goals and 198 assists for 259 points.

In return, Detroit would part ways with top prospect defenseman Sandin-Pellikka. The Swede was selected 17th overall in the 2023 NHL draft and spent last season in Sweden. He could push for NHL minutes in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Petry, meanwhile, would replace Parayko on the Blues defense and makes the salary match. He’s entering the final year of his four-year $25 million deal. Last season, he skated in 73 games recording 3 goals and 21 assists for 24 points.

Analyst Believes Blues Will Engage in Trad Talks for Parayko

Parayko’s name has come up in trade rumors for two seasons now, but he has yet to be dealt.

NHL analyst Kyle Graden of BleedinBlue.com believes the Blues will engage in trade talks with teams over Parayko this season.

“By the time his deal runs out in 2029-2030, Colton will be 36 years old however and it is unlikely to be for the Blues unless they disregard the perceived narrative this season. Doug Armstrong has built, through draft and trade markets, a new injection of young defenseman corps which could now make long-time Blue Parayko expendable,” Graden wrote.

“Will he trade him? The standings in February and March will likely determine that, however, one thing is clear; the price should be high,” Graden added.

Parayko has spent his entire NHL career with the Blues. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He was selected 86th overall in the 2012 NHL draft by St. Louis.

Red Wings Happy With Offseason Moves

Detroit entered the offseason looking to add pieces to complement their young core.

In free agency, the Red Wings’ biggest moves were signing Vladimir Tarasenko and goalie Cam Talbot. Although Detroit didn’t sing one of the top players available, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says he was happy with what he accomplished.

“We had certain objectives at the opening of free agency that we hoped to accomplish and address,” Yzerman said on July 4. “We pivoted and were able to bring in some players to replace some of the players we couldn’t bring back and address some areas of concern with the players we brought in.”

After the moves Detroit made, Yzerman believes his team can compete for a playoff spot in the 2024-25 NHL season.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs. If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season,” Yzerman added. “That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group, it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today.”

Detroit will open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.