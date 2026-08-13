Abbey Murphy Says Oilers “Shocked” Her On Tkachuk Wingmen Podcast

It won’t be long before the Edmonton Oilers open Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL Season, but as is the case with every NHL club, they hosted Development Camp for the club’s young draft selections earlier in the summer.

And during Development Camp, there was a special guest on hand – none other than Team USA gold medal winner and Seattle Torrent forward Abbey Murphy, who was given a special invitation by general manager Stan Bowman.

Murphy, along with Chloe Primerano (University of Minnesota) and Caitlin Kraemer (University of Minnesota-Duluth), joined 24 Oilers prospects, including all five of Edmonton’s 2026 NHL Draft picks, for Development Camp. Additionally, PWHL Las Vegas-bound Erin Ambrose also returned as a guest coach for the second straight year.

Abbey Murphy Said She Was “Shocked” To Get The Invite From Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman

Making a recent appearance on the “Wingmen” podcast with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who also captured gold for Team USA during the 2026 Milan Olympics, Murphy admitted she was caught off guard by Bowman’s invitation.

“It was crazy,” she said. “When I like got the call from Stan Bowman, I was shocked. I was just like, are you sure? Like, is this real?”

“Going out to Edmonton and kind of seeing what it’s like for these guys to be on their journey too, to be in a professional was really unique,” she continued. “Obviously, it’s different from guys to girls, and it was just cool to kind of see what that looked like for them. Little girls seeing that they can do that maybe too when they’re older and our age too, so super fun.”

Meanwhile, Murphy was selected in the first round (second overall pick) in the 2026 PWHL Draft by the Torrent, which she called “a dream come true”.

“It’s a dream come true. You think about this as a little kid. Obviously, the PWHL wasn’t a thing five years ago, and, all of a sudden, they’re going into year four now,” Murphy said. “My family was waiting for this moment. They’ve kind of supported me throughout the whole journey. I couldn’t have been here without them specifically. It takes a village, and I’m extremely grateful for everything they’ve given me.”

Abbey Murphy Was Thrilled To Be At Oilers Development Camp

While participating in Development Camp, Murphy said that it was a special experience and was treated with nothing less than respect.

“It’s a pretty special feeling being here, being a part of the Edmonton Oilers organization, and having this opportunity as one of the few women here and being able to participate with these big boys out here,” Murphy said. “It’s been pretty fun; they’ve been nothing but respectful toward us. It’s been a blast so far and I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Primerano, who was Murphy’s teammate at Minnesota, was also grateful for the experience.

“It was really fun being out there with all the guys, and wearing an Edmonton Oilers jersey was a really cool experience,” Primerano said. “I got a text from Stan and I was really excited. It’s such a cool opportunity and experience for Abbey, Caitlin and myself to be here. I just so grateful to the Oilers for having us out here.”