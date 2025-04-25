Analyst Expects Oilers to Move on From $7.8 Million Goalie This Offseason

The Edmonton Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last season but struggled at times this year, and are now down 0-2 in their first-round series to the Los Angeles Kings.

In the playoffs, goalie Stuart Skinner has struggled as he allowed 6 goals in Game 1 and was pulled in Game 2. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Calvin Pickard will start in goal in Game 3, and with Skinner being benched, NHL analyst Zoro Sekhon of NHLTradeRumors expects the Oilers to look to trade Skinner.

“Regardless of how the rest of the playoffs unfold, it’s clear the Oilers will be searching for a new starting goaltender next season. Skinner has had ample opportunity to prove himself as a true No. 1, but his performance has declined, and his playoff shortcomings suggest he isn’t cut out for the role,” Sekhon wrote. “While he could still serve as a capable backup, his time in Edmonton may be over. With limited cap space, the Oilers might need to move Skinner’s $2.6 million cap hit to acquire a more proven starter.”

Skinner has one year left on his three-year, $7.8 million deal with the Oilers. Given he has just one year left, it likely wouldn’t be hard to trade him to be a backup goalie.

Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 0-2 with a 6.11 GAA and a .810 SV%.

Analyst Expects Oilers to Have a Market For Skinner

Although Skinner has struggled in the playoffs, Sekhon believes Edmonton will be able to trade him without having to add an asset.

With just one year left on his contract, Sekhon expects Edmonton to be able to deal Skinner likely for a draft pick.

“Despite his inconsistencies, Skinner would hold appeal for teams in need of goaltending depth. He has shown flashes of strong play and could thrive in a tandem role, particularly with a manageable cap hit. While the return wouldn’t be massive, the Oilers shouldn’t need to retain salary or attach additional assets to move him,” Sekhon added. “Given how quickly things can change in the playoffs, Skinner may have already played his final game for the Oilers.”

Skinner was selected 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Oilers. He was an NHL All-Star in 2023.

Oilers Starting Pickard in Game 3

After two poor games by Skinner, Edmonton will turn to Pickard in Game 3.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch announced the move, while Oilers captain Connor McDavid has confidence in Pickard.

“He’s played well all year, he’s been solid for us, coming in, in big moments,” McDavid said. “He did it last year in the playoffs as well. He’s obviously a guy we have a lot of faith in and I expect him to play well again tonight.”

Pickard went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV% in the regular season. The goalie has full confidence in himself ahead of Game 3.

“I’ll approach it the same way I’ve approached every game as an Oiler; go out and do my job and give our team a chance to win.” Pickard said. “Obviously, the first two games didn’t go as planned in a lot of facets. But we know we have a better effort in this locker room. And we know we’re going to get it tonight.”

Game 3 of the Oilers vs the Los Angeles Kings will take place on April 25.