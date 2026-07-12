Oilers Announce Multi-Year Extension for Two-Year NHL Forward

The Edmonton Oilers came into the 2025/26 season following back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals, but after falling in round one to the division rival Anaheim Ducks, it became clear that major changes were needed.

The biggest change that has been made was the departure of Kris Knoblauch and the arrival of Mike Babcock, but following that, the Oilers got aggressive in free agency and the trade period, making several changes to a roster that was in dire need of it. Now, the team head into 2026/27 with renewed optimism, and on Sunday, they announced an extension for an intriguing young forward.

Colton Dach Handed two-Year Extension

One young player that has shown promise for the Oilers is Colton Dach, who arrived in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks a year ago, and now, the Oilers have announced a two-year extension for the talented 23-year-old as they look to build on their depth ahead of a potential bounce back campaign in 2026/27.

The two-year extension for Dach carries a $1.2 million AAV salary, and at the end of the deal, he will find himself as a restricted free agent, with two seasons now to prove himself as someone the Oilers should want to keep around long-term. Originally, Dach was drafted in the second-round of the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, but was acquired by the Oilers last season in a deal that saw Jason Dickinson arrive in Edmonton, with the belief that Dach could play a solid role in the Oilers bottom-six.

Can Dach Become a Fixture in the Oilers Bottom-Six?

After arriving, Dach showed plenty of positive signs with the Oilers, posting 2 goals and 4 points in 8 regular season games, and while he had just one assist in five games of their series loss to the Anaheim Ducks, he has shown immense promise for a team that needs help in the bottom-six. However, with the arrival of free agent Mathieu Joseph, there’s no guarantees that Dach will be featured on an every day basis in Edmonton, and with the rising salary cap, $1.2 million is in the range of a player that would be in and out of the lineup throughout the season.

In the AHL in 2024/25, Dach posted 12 goals and 26 points in 33 games played with the Rockford Ice Hogs, and given that level of production, there’s a belief around the league that he can be a contributor at the NHL level if he’s given the chance with consistent playing time alongside consistent linemates.

Ultimately though, given the injuries the Oilers dealt with a year ago, keeping around a depth piece and a player that’s shown flashes of being a potential NHLer for years to come is always a good move, and with the team hoping to get back to a deep post-season run under Head Coach Mike Babcock, extending Dach for two more seasons is certainly the right move to make from GM Stan Bowman.