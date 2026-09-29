Oilers Announce Brutal Injury News To Pair Of Veterans

The Edmonton Oilers are set to open the 2026-27 NHL campaign on Tuesday evening against the divisional rival Vancouver Canucks, but they’re going to be shorthanded considerably.

The Oilers, who are already without the services of forwards Jason Dickinson and Matt Savoie, just lost veteran Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, they also announced recently that veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen, whom they signed to a one-year contract from the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, won’t be able to play any time soon.

Now, Oilers head coach Mike Babcock has announced the latest regarding both Andersen and fellow injured veteran Mattias Janmark, and the news isn’t encouraging.

The Edmonton Oilers Will Be Without Frederik Andersen Until At Least December

According to head coach Mike Babcock, Andersen, who has experienced numerous injury concerns throughout his career, won’t be available to play for the Oilers until “maybe” December, meaning that he’ll miss at least the first two months of the upcoming campaign.

Andersen headed to the Oilers after signing a one-year, $2.8 million contract in free agency. The veteran goalie spent the previous five seasons with Carolina and helped the Hurricanes reach the Stanley Cup, going 13-2 with a 1.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 playoff games.

Andersen struggled more during the 2025-26 regular season, finishing 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 appearances. He rebounded in the playoffs before suffering a knee injury in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, which also saw him surrender a hat trick to former Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner.

The move reunites him with Babcock, who coached him during their time with the Maple Leafs.

No Timeline On Forward Mattias Janmark

Additionally, Babcock said that there is no timeline available right now for a potential return for forward Mattias Janmark, who played an unsung role in helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025.

Janmark was limited to 43 games last year, scoring once while adding seven assists. He was also unable to play in Edmonton’s opening round series loss to the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks.

Janmark was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013 before being traded to the Dallas Stars in 2015 as part of the Erik Cole deal. He made his NHL debut with Dallas later that year, scoring on his first shot, and went on to play for the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights before joining the Edmonton Oilers in 2022.

Janmark has remained with Edmonton since, scoring in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and signing a three-year extension with the club later that summer. He helped the Oilers return to the Cup Final in 2025.

So far in his NHL career, Janmark has scored 83 goals with 138 assists in 680 games. He also has 15 goals and 22 assists 113 career playoff games.