3 Oilers Goalie Targets After Missing Out on Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll was viewed as a potential trade target for the Edmonton Oilers due to their major goaltending issues. However, Woll is no longer an option for the Oilers, as the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers in a multi-player deal.

Woll would have had the potential to be a nice addition to the Oilers’ roster had they landed him. However, the Oilers must now consider their options elsewhere if they hope to improve between the pipes this summer. When noting that Tristan Jarry struggled immensely after being traded to the Oilers this season, Edmonton should be looking for a goalie upgrade.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three goalies who the Oilers could look to target after missing out on Woll.

Oilers Have a Prime Free Agent Target in Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky

If Sergei Bobrovsky ends up testing free agency instead of re-signing with the Florida Panthers, the Oilers should be among the teams that target him on July 1. While Bobrovsky had an ugly 2025-26 season, his outstanding resume and immense playoff success make him exactly the kind of goalie that the Oilers should look to sign.

On a short-term deal, Bobrovsky would have the potential to be a great goalie for an Oilers club that needs to win a Stanley Cup during the Connor McDavid era. Bobrovsky has two Stanley Cup rings, with both ironically coming against the Oilers. Thus, Edmonton bringing him in would also make for an entertaining story.

Oilers Have Long Been Linked to Blues’ Jordan Binnington

For multiple seasons now, the Oilers have been connected to St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. With this and the Blues likely to trade the 32-year-old this offseason, it would not be surprising if the Oilers made a major push for him this offseason.

Binnington had a tough season for the Blues in 2025-26, as he had a 13-20-7 record, an .873 save percentage, and a 3.33 goals-against average. With this, there would certainly be some risk in the Oilers bringing him in. Yet, when noting that he is a star goalie when playing at his best and famous for being incredibly clutch, he could be the kind of high-risk, high-reward goalie the Oilers are open to bringing in this summer. It also doesn’t hurt that he led the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Oilers Could Take a Chance on Red Wings Top Goalie Prospect Sebastian Cossa

Bobrovsky and Binnington are two veteran goalies who could help the Oilers between the pipes in the short-term. However, the Detroit Red Wings offer an intriguing goalie with a ton of potential in Sebastian Cossa. While he is not an established NHL starter like Bobrovsky and Binnington, he undoubtedly has the potential to change that.

With Cossa being so young, he would have the potential to offer the Oilers a long-term answer for their starting goalie job if he broke out. Due to this, he is the kind of young goalie that the Oilers should not be afraid to take a chance on. In 39 AHL games this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, he had a 26-8-4 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.33 goals-against average, and five shutouts.