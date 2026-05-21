Bobrovsky Destinations: 3 Landing Spots for Top UFA Goalie

As the offseason continues to unfold for the 28 teams not playing in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, free agency begins to emerge as a major topic. For several clubs, goaltending is a major issue. And, arguably, the best goalie in a paper-thin free-agent class is Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

The 37-year-old netminder is on pace to hit the market this summer. While the overall chatter is that he will re-sign in Florida, the chances of that happening don’t seem too encouraging. He’s coming off a seven-year, $70 million contract.

The talk is that Bobrovsky wants a deal similar to the one that Brad Marchand got last summer. But that seems tough given the Panthers’ current cap situation and endless needs to round out.

With that in mind, here are three potential landing spots for the Russian goalie should he go to market this summer.

3 Landing Spots for Sergei Bobrovsky

Buffalo Sabres Could Look into Bobrovsky

One of the main offseason storylines for the Buffalo Sabres will be their goaltending situation. The club’s tough Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs has cast doubt on its situation in the crease.

As such, could the Sabres explore bringing in an established Stanley Cup-winning goalie? If there is a chance to land someone like Bobrovsky, Buffalo will certainly look into it.

The biggest hurdle here could be agreeing on the terms of a contract. The former Vezina Trophy winner believes he still merits a multi-year deal with a cap hit similar to the one he’s coming off.

That situation could make an agreement challenging, though not impossible.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes got an amazing season from Brandon Bussi this year. The club has also gotten a fantastic performance from Frederik Andersen in the postseason. However, Bussi remains largely unproven, and Andersen will be a UFA at the end of the season.

That situation could beckon a shift in the crease for Carolina, regardless of how the postseason works out for them. So, could Bobrovsky become an option? Well, Carolina would offer the veteran netminder an opportunity to win, plus Carolina’s cap situation could accommodate a contract in the ballpark that Bobrovsky is looking for.

Perhaps the only sticking point might be Carolina’s reluctance to move forward with a multi-year deal.

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Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers seem like a team desperately seeking a solid solution in the crease. Yes, the club has Tristan Jarry making $5 million-plus this upcoming season. But if there was a reasonable shot at adding Bobrovsky, the organization would certainly look into how it could make it work.

Edmonton’s other goalie this season, Connor Ingram, will also become a UFA on July 1. As such, there will be a clear need for another goaltender. Perhaps Bobrovsky could join the club he beat twice in a row in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That situation could become a reality if the Oilers can find a way to sign the future Hall of Famer to a contract that meets his expectations.