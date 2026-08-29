Brady Tkachuk Responds To Oilers Fans Booing Him

The Brady Tkachuk era with the Ottawa Senators came to a close in surprising fashion earlier this offseason, as he was traded to the Florida Panthers in a seismic trade that further helps alter the balance of the heavily competitive Atlantic Division.

Tkachuk now teams up with his brother Matthew, who helped the Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances from 2023 to 2025 with two titles won, to try and get Florida back on top of the NHL landscape.

But both players are known for being among the League’s best agitators and aren’t very popular with opposition fans, though most opposition fans would be lying if they said they wouldn’t want either brother on their own team.

Brady Tkachuk Responds To Being Booed By Edmonton Oilers Fans

Edmonton Oilers fans have seen plenty of Matthew Tkachuk over the years, dating back to his time with the divisional rival Calgary Flames, along with facing him in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, both of which resulted in Matthew’s name being engraved on the hallowed trophy.

But his brother Brady had some particular words for Oilers fans, as well as fans in other Canadian markets, who like to boo him – keep it up.

“Toronto was the loudest boo because it was after a scrum and they had me on the Jumbotron, and everybody was booing me,” Brady said on a recent “Wingmen” podcast with his brother Matthew.

“I was so close to doing something outrageous … I was going to do something outrageous, but I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to put anybody in a bad spot.’”

“Second, I’m going to go with Edmonton, they were giving it to me pretty good.

“Third was Calgary. Just every time I touched the puck, they were giving it to me.”

He concluded:

“I love getting booed,” he said. “I think it’s so funny, it’s great. It means you’re doing something right.”

Brady Tkachuk Was Traded To The Panthers

Brady Tkachuk now begins his tenure with the Panthers after having spent the first portion of his career with the Senators.

In return for Tkachuk, the Panthers sent the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft back to the Senators.