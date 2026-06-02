Oilers Trade Pitch Lands Maple Leafs $24.6M Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to make some upgrades to their roster this offseason. After a quick first-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks this postseason, it is clear that the Oilers have some flaws to address if they hope to have better success during the 2026-27 season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, did not qualify for the playoffs and finished at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings this season. With this, there is an expectation that they will shake up their roster this summer.

When looking at Maple Leafs trade candidates, Brandon Carlo stands out as a very interesting potential target for the Oilers. He would have the potential to be a solid addition to their blueline, as he is a steady defensive defenseman when playing at his best.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs send Carlo to the Oilers in a big offseason swap.

Oilers Get:

Brandon Carlo

Maple Leafs Get:

2028 First-Round Pick

2027 Fifth-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

Spencer Stastney

Maple Leafs’ Carlo Would Provide Oilers’ Defensive Group With A Nice Boost

With the Oilers being in need of another right-shot defenseman, a veteran blueliner like Carlo has the potential to grab their attention. This would especially be the case if they are unable to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Connor Murphy. Yet, even if Murphy ends up staying put in Edmonton, Carlo is a defenseman that the Oilers should strongly consider pursuing.

If the Oilers acquired Carlo, he would provide them with an upgrade for their second pairing. Furthermore, due to his steady defensive play and shutdown ability, he would be an obvious option for the Oilers’ penalty kill if acquired.

The Oilers have plenty of skill, but it is clear that they need more reliability in their own zone. This is especially so when noting that their goaltending is not the strongest. Thus, bringing in a defenseman like Carlo could make sense for an Oilers club that will have Stanley Cup expectations for the 2026-27 season.

Carlo’s contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a reasonable $3.49 million cap hit until the end of next season. That is a fair price for a top-four defenseman like Carlo, and he would be a realistic target for the Oilers because of it. While he is entering the final season of his six-year, $24.6 million contract, he would be worth bringing in with the Oilers being in their win-now window.

Oilers Will Have Other Roster Needs to Address This Offseason

In addition to adding a top-four right-shot defenseman, the Oilers have some other notable roster moves that they must address this offseason. There is no question that they need to find a true starting goalie, as Tristan Jarry has struggled since his arrival in Edmonton. It would also be wise for them to add a scoring winger and a third-line center to their forward group.

Yet, when it comes to adding a right-shot defenseman, Carlo stands out as an intriguing option for Edmonton to consider. He may not be the flashiest of defensemen, but he would have the potential to give the Oilers some much-needed stability on their blueline if he bounced back in Edmonton.