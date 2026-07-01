Breaking: Oilers Acquire Eastern Conference Goaltender

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the state of the Edmonton Oilers goaltending, which badly needs upgrades if they’re going to maximize their window while Connor McDavid is still under contract.

After the Oilers found out that Connor Ingram was going to free agency, general manager Stan Bowman has acted swiftly and brought in a new goaltender from the Eastern Conference.

Former Buffalo Sabres draft selection Devon Levi, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, is on his way to the Oilers in exchange for Edmonton’s third-round pick in 2028.