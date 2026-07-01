Breaking: Oilers Trading Darnell Nurse To Divisional Rival

Following the 2025-26 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers made several changes to their leadership, including the firing of Kris Knoblauch and Mark Stuart, and the subsequent hiring of Mike Babcock and D.J. Smith.

So far on the first day of free agency, they’ve acquired goaltender Devon Levi from the Buffalo Sabres, but now, it appears as though another saga with the club is coming to a close.

According to multiple reports, the Oilers are trading defenseman Darnell Nurse to the divisional rival San Jose Sharks in return for Shakir Mukhamadullin; additionally, the Oilers are said not to be retaining any of his hefty salary cap hit.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported the news, writing the following on X:

“This is how things appear to be unfolding: Nurse to SJ Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part the return. There will be no retention by the Oilers We await the final picture.”

Earlier in the day, Nurse was reported to have expanded the list of teams that he would be willing to accept a trade to.