Oilers Trade Pitch Lands Penguins $30.75M Star Winger

The Edmonton Oilers have multiple roster needs to address after their frustrating 2025-26 season. With the Oilers looking to keep their Stanley Cup window open during the Connor McDavid era, they should be looking to bolster their roster this summer.

One of the Oilers’ top needs heading into the offseason is another top-six winger. It is clear that they need more offense from players besides McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, so it would be significant if they brought in a skilled winger this summer.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust stands out as an interesting potential target for the Oilers to consider. He would be a strong pickup for an Oilers club that could use another high-impact winger on their roster.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Oilers land Rust from the Penguins in a big summer swap.

Oilers Get:

Bryan Rust

Penguins Get:

2028 First-Round Pick

Beau Akey

Mattias Janmark

With this move, the Oilers would be bringing in a much-needed top six winger in Rust as they look to go on a real run in 2026-27. As for the Penguins, they would be getting a first-round pick and a promising prospect defenseman in Akey. With Janmark, the Penguins would be bringing in a bottom-six veteran forward and simply be taking back at a bit of salary.

Penguins’ Bryan Rust Is One of the NHL’s Top Trade Candidates Right Now

With the offseason here, Rust is once again being viewed among the top trade candidates in the NHL. NHL insider Chris Johnston included Rust in his latest trade board for The Athletic because of it.

“Rust’s name has circulated again with the Penguins focused on getting younger and looking to build off a return to the playoffs,” Johnston wrote.

With the Penguins appearing to be open to listen to offers for Rust, the Oilers would be wise to kick tires on him. He would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the Oilers’ roster if brought in and would provide their top six with a much-needed upgrade. In 72 games this season with the Penguins, he had 29 goals and 65 points. With numbers like these, he could work very well on a line with either McDavid or Draisaitl.

Another very appealing aspect about Rust is that he has a ton of playoff experience. This is because the Pontiac, Michigan native has played in 85 career playoff games and has won the Stanley Cup twice. With the Oilers in their Stanley Cup window, it would make a lot of sense for them to bring in a player who has won multiple times, like Rust.

Oilers Should Not Be Afraid to Make a Bold Move for Rust

While Rust is 34 years old and reaching the later stages of his prime, the Oilers should not be afraid to swing a deal for him. He is exactly the kind of winger that could help the Oilers bounce back next season.

With the Oilers looking to win right now, bringing in a player who works in all situations, like Rust, would make sense for them. It will be interesting to see if they make a push for him from here.