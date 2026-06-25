Oilers Urged to Swing Trade for Penguins Star Forward

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to add more talent to their roster this offseason. One of their top needs this summer is to bring in another skilled winger for their top six. It is clear that the Oilers could use another impactful forward to play with superstar centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Because of this, in a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell named Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust as a player whom the Oilers should consider trading for this offseason.

“The Penguins and Oilers have been linked in the Nurse trade discussions; it’s possible that an expanded deal lands Rust. He would be a strong addition to Edmonton’s top two lines. Rust’s advanced age makes him a less attractive target, but for Bowman, acquiring another difference-making scorer is a priority,” Mitchell wrote.

With the Oilers needing another winger to upgrade their top six, it would make a lot of sense if they made a push for Rust this offseason. Even at 34 years old, he is still a very good player and would provide Edmonton’s roster with a major boost if acquired.

Rust also has a good contract, as he has a very reasonable $5.125 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. That is a bargain for all that he provides, which only makes him more of an intriguing potential target for the Oilers to consider.

Rust Could Be a Perfect Addition to the Oilers’ Roster

When looking at Rust’s recent seasons, it is clear that he would be a significant pickup for the Oilers if they landed him. During this past campaign with the Penguins, the Pontiac, Michigan native posted 29 goals, 36 assists, and 65 points in 72 games. This was after he had 31 goals, 34 assists, and 65 points in 71 games during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he would undoubtedly give the Oilers’ roster a nice boost if brought in.

If the Oilers acquired Rust, he could slot very nicely on their top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman. However, he would also be a candidate to play on Edmonton’s second line with Draisaitl. In either scenario, the Oilers’ top six would be stronger if they acquired Rust.

Rust’s strong all-around play would also make him a good option for both the Oilers’ power play and penalty kill. As a result, he would give the Oilers a player who provides a bit of everything, which is always a good thing for a contender.

Oilers Won’t Be the Only Team in the Rust Sweepstakes

With Rust being a top-six winger coming off another strong season and having a good contract, it is clear that he will have many suitors this offseason. Because of this, the Oilers will have competition to land him if they make a real push for him this offseason. This is especially true given that Rust also has two Stanley Cup championships on his resume.

Yet, with the Oilers needing a star winger in their top six, they should not be afraid to make a serious push for Rust this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can land him from here.