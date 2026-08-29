Oilers Urged to Sign Former Maple Leafs Forward to PTO in Fascinating Move

With NHL training camps right around the corner, teams around the NHL are starting to sign players to professional tryout (PTO) agreements. The Edmonton Oilers have yet to bring in a player on a PTO, but it would not be surprising if that changed soon.

The Oilers have spots to fight for on their roster, so it would not hurt for them to invite at least one player to their training camp on a PTO. This is especially so if they signed a forward to a PTO.

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Mike Gould urged the Oilers to consider taking a chance on former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok with a PTO.

“Either way, it remains to be seen whether an NHL club (perhaps the Oilers or Sharks?) will take a flier on Jarnkrok to see if he can give their bottom six a spark — or, as the rumor mill would appear to indicate, if he’ll depart North America for the SHL,” Gould wrote.

With the Oilers having spots to fight for with their forward group, there would be no harm in them taking a chance on a veteran forward like Jarnkrok.

Calle Jarnkrok Would Be Intriguing Bounce-Back Candidate PTO Target for the Oilers

Jarnkrok remains a free agent at this point in the offseason after a tough 2025-26 campaign with the Maple Leafs. In 56 games with the Original Six club in 2025-26, he posted just six goals and eight points.

While Jarnkrok had a rough year offensively for the Maple Leafs, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back if given another chance by an NHL team. The 34-year-old forward has recorded at least 30 points six times in his 13-year NHL career, so he could give a team like the Oilers more secondary offensive production if signed for the season.

Jarnkrok Could Be a Solid Depth Forward for the Oilers If Signed

If Jarnkrok impressed on a PTO and landed a contract with the Oilers for the season, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their forward depth. If he turned things around, he could slot nicely in their bottom six when needed and would also offer them a player who can be used in all situations.

Another interesting element about Jarnkrok is his versatility. The veteran forward is capable of playing multiple forward positions, so the Oilers would be able to slot him in several places in their lineup. Due to this, he could be a valuable addition to Edmonton’s roster if bounces back.

Overall, with the Oilers having spots up for grabs, there would be no harm in them taking a gamble on Jarnkrok with a PTO. If they felt like the fit wasn’t there, they simply could release him from his PTO without signing him to a contract for the season.