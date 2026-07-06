Oilers Handed Disappointing Update on Pursuit of 19-Year NHL Veteran

The Edmonton Oilers are unlikely to sign veteran forward Claude Giroux.

Edmonton has been pursuing Giroux and some other forwards to add some more secondary scoring. Yet, reports have indicated Giroux is likely to sign back with his first NHL team, the Philadelphia Flyers, or his hometown team of the Ottawa Senators.

With that, Oilers insider David Staples of The Edmonton Journal reports that Edmonton signing Giroux is a long shot.

“My take. It sounds like Edmonton signing Giroux is a long shot, unless Giroux puts winning a Stanley Cup at the top of his to-do list. Edmonton has a much greater chance of winning the Cup next year than do Ottawa or Philadelphia, even if the Flyers were to sign Carlsson,” Staples wrote.

Giroux has been in the NHL since the 2007-08 season, and this upcoming year could very well be his last.

Although Giroux is 38-years-old, he’s still an effective NHL player who can be a middle-six forward and add some secondary scoring. He also wouldn’t be the most expensive contract, which is why the Oilers would like him, but at this point, it seems unlikely it will happen.

Giroux recorded 14 goals and 35 assists for 49 points in 82 games last season.

Giroux Hasn’t Made a Decision Yet

Although reports indicated that Giroux would be signing back with the Flyers, no deal has been made official.

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer confirmed that a decision hasn’t been made. However, he does think it’s likely he will stay out there, which is bad news for the Oilers.

“We need to address, first of all, there are rumors out there pertaining to Claude Giroux. And I don’t have any information at this time. I know that there’s been some reports saying that Giroux is slated to return to Philadelphia. He’s played his entire career in the Eastern Conference. I’m not saying that the rumours are incorrect. I’m just saying that one of the sources that I spoke to suggested that the things are at this time still undecided as to where Giroux may play next season,” Stauffer said.

If the Oilers don’t land Giroux, perhaps they pursue Vladimir Tarasenko, who the team has shown some interest in, according to reports.

Regardless, it seems likely that Edmonton isn’t done adding and will look to add more talent to its roster.

Oilers Offseason Moves

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Oilers were active this offseason.

Edmonton has overhauled some of its roster, and its offseason moves are as follows: