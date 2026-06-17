Oilers Close to Receiving League’s Decision on Potential Mike Babcock Hire

The Edmonton Oilers are in the process of completing their coaching decision ahead of next season. The team has closed in on hiring Mike Babcock as their new head coach. However, this deal has been delayed as the NHL has been investigating Babcock over allegations of various misdemeanors that took place during his brief time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers hope the league will reach a resolution soon, so their coaching picture becomes clearer. There is uncertainty in the air over whether or not Babcock will be able to take the position. The good news for Edmonton is that it appears they will receive the answer to that question soon.

Mike Babcock Hire Likely to be Approved by the League

It sounds like it is probable that the Babcock hire will be approved for the Oilers management team to be able to bring him onboard. Via insider David Pagnotta regarding the situation: “While there’s no timeline set for the NHL/Babcock investigation (“it’ll be over when it’s over,” a league source told me this evening), there’s growing belief within the Oilers that it’s going to happen. So, we shall see.”

There was belief early on in the process that this Babcock hire might not reach the finish line and that Edmonton would have to look elsewhere for their next coach. Former Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella was heavily linked to the role as a potential backup candidate. However, the tides seem to be turning back in Babcock’s direction.

The timeline for when this decision is announced is less clear. But, insider Chris Johnston believes the conclusion could arrive in the near future: “I do not have any expectation that he’s not gonna be allowed to coach in Edmonton; the league…has not said how long this investigation might take, but I think they’re gonna wanna conduct it in pretty short order.”

Babcock Situation has been Messy for Edmonton

Whatever decision is chosen, this Babcock situation has been a messy dilemma for Edmonton to deal with. This is not an organization that needed more drama to deal with in the midst of rising uncertainty over the future of Connor McDavid with the franchise.

General manager Stan Bowman is putting his job on the line with this coaching choice, if it does indeed become official. Babcock is a coach that, while successful, has a checkered past. This is especially the case when it comes to his relations with the players that have suited up for him over the years.

It is questionable that Babcock is the team’s frontrunner for the gig, despite plenty of alternative options on the table for them to consider. This goes to show how desperate times are in Edmonton right now. The off-ice issues from Babcock are being overlooked over the potential of success on the ice. It is a Stanley Cup or bust mentality in Oil country for a team that needs to find a way to break through in the postseason after years of coming up short.