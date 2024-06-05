Oilers’ Coach Trolls Buffalo Bills Teasing Historic Failures

There is no arguing Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch knows sports history.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, June 4, ahead of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Knoblauch made a subtle comment that has sparked discussion in both the NHL and NFL circles.

When asked about facing the Panthers, who are making their second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, Knoblauch drew a comparison to the Buffalo Bills’ NFL record of losing four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994.

“Yeah, experience is good. I don’t know how much experience is beneficial,” Knoblauch told reporters on June 4. “You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is.”

Knoblauch, developing his answer, suggested that confidence is the thing that matters the most when playing under the brightest lights.

“I think the biggest thing is just having confidence in play. And when our guys are playing their best, they should have a lot of confidence,” Knoblauch said.

Oilers vs. Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers will face the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in the history of both franchises.

Last year, Florida already made it all the way to the final round of the playoffs. The Panthers, however, lost the finals to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton is back to the finals for the first time since they played for the Cup in 2006, nearly 20 years ago.

Florida is the first runner-up to reach the Stanley Cup Final the following year since the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins achieved the feat. To get where they are, the Panthers beat the Presidents’ Trophy winners New York Rangers in the conference finals 4-2.

The Oilers haven’t been in the Final in almost two decades and, in fact, they only have one player with championship experience in their roster: veteran forward Corey Perry.

Perry won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in that series.

Other important players in Edmonton’s squad, such as Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique, have reached the finals in the past but have not won the title yet.

Oilers & Bills Were At Their Best Last Century

The Oilers have a storied history with five Stanley Cup championships in their resume. Their last championship victory, whoever, came 25 years ago when they defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in 1990.

Despite reaching the finals in 2006 (and losing 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes), the Oilers have only made it to the conference finals once since then, in 2022, before this year’s run to the Final.

Edmonton’s journey to the finals this year included beating the Western Conference-best Dallas Stars in six games after trailing 1-2 in the series.

The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, reached the peak of their greatness in the early 1990s as they made the Super Bowl four consecutive years from 1991 to 1994. The Bills, however, could never get over the hum, failing to win any of those tiles.

Third Time’s A Charm for the Panthers?

This streak is frequently referenced in sports discussions regarding the significance of experience in high-stakes games, as it pretty much nullifies all theories about the importance of experience in such matchups.

Ask the Panthers, who surprised everyone last year by entering the playoffs as a borderline postseason team but ultimately reaching the Final to face the Golden Knights. That losing experience might or might not help them against the Oilers starting June 8.

Florida also reached the Stanley Cup Final in their third professional season in the NHL back in 1996. The Colorado Avalanche swept the Panthers 4-0 in the finals, however, ending a dream run in Florida.