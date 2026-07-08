Oilers Handed Concerning Update on Signing of Stanley Cup Netminder

The Edmonton Oilers have been trying to find a true starting goalie for years now.

Since Edmonton selected Connor McDavid first overall in 2015, he hasn’t had an elite goalie in his entire NHL tenure. This offseason, the Oilers traded for Devon Levi and signed Stanley Cup-winning goalie Frederik Andersen to a one-year, $1 million deal with incentives.

Although Andersen helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, NHL analyst Adam Vingan isn’t sure he fixes the Oilers’ goalie problems.

“The combination of Andersen, Jarry and Levi is the Oilers’ latest attempt at addressing a longstanding problem. Edmonton has finished 28th and 29th, respectively, in goals saved above expected over the past two seasons. The Oilers also allowed the most goals above expected of any playoff team in 2025-26 despite playing only six games,” Vingan wrote.

“As easy as it is to be blinded by Andersen’s Stanley Cup win, his performance this past regular season suggests he is not the cure-all for the Oilers’ well-documented struggles in net.”

If Andersen can’t help solidify the Oilers’ goalie issue, it could lead to another disappointing playoff exit, and it will put Connor McDavid’s future with Edmonton in doubt.

Andersen Wants to Help Oilers Get Over The Hump

Edmonton has one of the top teams in the NHL again, but they will need star goaltending.

After signing with the Oilers, Andersen said he was excited to join them as he believes he can get them over the hump.

“Edmonton’s been knocking on the door for a while now,” Andersen said. “Obviously, it’s a team that’s got aspirations to try to win, and they’ve been close. It would be really awesome to help the team to get over the hump, and I think they’re very serious about it. I’m really excited about that opportunity.”

Andersen, meanwhile, believes being part of a goalie rotation with Tristan Jarry and Levi will be good for everyone.

“I’m definitely happy to be part of a good goalie rotation,” Andersen said. “I think we can get a lot out of each other. Especially with the schedule being a little different than it was the last few years. I think it’s a new thing in the NHL – you gotta keep everyone fresh and get the best out of each other that way.

“I think that’s something that’s going to be not a day-to-day thing, but something we’ll have to manage. The schedule, it’s been very different from what it used to be, and I think the game has changed too as well. It makes it more demanding to play a lot of games and still perform the way you want to do it. However it plays out, it’s tough to predict, but I’m ready to support the other guys and obviously play when called upon.”

Andersen went 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a .874 SV%.

Edmonton Has Active Offseason

The Oilers have been active this offseason, adding talent to the roster after last year’s disappointment.

Edmonton’s notable offseason moves are as follows:

Acquire Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp from the Sharks for Darnell Nurse

Acquire goalie Devon Levi and a 2028 7th-round pick from the Sabres for a 2028 3rd-round pick.

Sign goalie Frederik Andersen to a one-year, $1 million deal, and can earn up to $2.8M.

Sign Mathieu Joseph to a one-year, $1 million deal.

Ink defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year, $20 million deal.

Re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $2.6 million deal.

Extend Mukhamadullin to a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

Signs Spencer Stastney to a one-year, $1.525 million extension.

Edmonton has just under $6 million in cap space.