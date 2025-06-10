Connor McDavid Shares Bold Comment After Oilers’ Blowout Loss

The Edmonton Oilers have now lost back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final to go down 2-1 in the series to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers were blown out 6-1 in Game 3 on the road. It was a terrible loss as Florida has taken control of the series. After the Game 3 loss, McDavid made a bold comment claiming Edmonton hasn’t played its best yet.

“Obviously, it wasn’t our best. Not our best at all,” McDavid said. “I don’t think our best has shown up all series long, but it’s coming.”

It’s a bold comment from McDavid, who doesn’t think Edmonton has played its best game yet in the Finals. The Oilers won Game 1 in overtime and lost Game 2 in double overtime, so Edmonton had a chance to go up 2-0 in the series.

However, the Oilers will remain in Florida for a pivotal Game 4 as Edmonton likely can’t afford to go down 3-1 in the series.

At the end of Game 3, the Oilers started a brawl, which McDavid says shows the team lost their composure.

“I don’t think we lost our composure until maybe the very end there,” McDavid said. “We’re trying to show a little bit of fight back, but I don’t mind the fight back, obviously. I think that’s what good teams do.”

However, McDavid remains confident the Oilers will be much better in Game 4 on June 12 to even up the series.

Oilers’ McDavid Calls Game 4 ‘Pivotal’

Although Edmonton was blown out in Game 3, the Oilers still have a chance to even up the series and reclaim home ice in Game 4.

The Oilers will have to be much better in Game 4, which McDavid is confident about. But, he also isn’t taking the game lightly as he knows how crucial winning Game 4 is for Edmonton.

“Game 4 is a really big game,” McDavid said. “You go back home at 2-2, or down 3-1. It’s a big swing game. If you win Game 4, you’re going home with a lot of momentum, just like them. They find a way to win Game 2, they come home with a lot of momentum. It’s a pivotal game. There’s no doubt about it.”

McDavid says Edmonton’s goal was to split these two games, so that still isn’t out of the question despite being dominated in Game 3.

“We’re disappointed obviously, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, you would like to play better,” McDavid said. “We came for a split and we didn’t get that tonight and have another great opportunity on Thursday to win in a tough building.”

McDavid has 6 goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 19 playoff games. In the Stanley Cup Final, he has 0 goals and 5 assists.

Oilers Turn Attention to Game 4

Edmonton was blown out in Game 3, and the Oilers are turning to the page to Game 4.

The Oilers will try and flush Game 3 out of their memory as quickly as possible. Oilers forward Evander Kane says the goal turns to Game 4 on June 12 and even up the series.

“We could have lost 3-2 in triple overtime and the series is 2-1,” Kane said. “How you lose in the playoffs really doesn’t matter as much that it might in the regular season. We have a shot to get a split here on Thursday and that’s the focus at this point.”

Game 4 is set for June 12 at 8 p.m. ET in Florida.