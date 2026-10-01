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Edmonton Oilers Announce Big Devon Levi News Before Canucks Game

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Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 11: Devon Levi #27 of the Buffalo Sabres against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 11, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers are back on the ice on Thursday to face the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will be looking to bounce back after losing their season opener to Vancouver on Tuesday by a 6-5 final score in overtime.

Now, as the Oilers prepare for their matchup against Vancouver, they have made a big decision with goalie Devon Levi.

Devon Levi to Start for Oilers Against the Canucks

Buffalo Sabres v Anaheim Ducks
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Devon Levi #27 of the Buffalo Sabres during warm up before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on January 23, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Levi will be the Oilers’ starting goalie for their matchup against the Canucks, as announced by the team.

This is major news, as this will be Levi’s regular season debut with the Oilers. With that, the 24-year-old will be looking to make a strong first impression with the Pacific Division club.

Here is the Oilers’ full projected starting lineup, as reported by Jason Gregor:

Looking at Levi

Buffalo Sabres v Los Angeles Kings
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 24: Devon Levi #27 of the Buffalo Sabres in goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period at Crypto.com Arena on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Levi spent all of this past season with the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In 52 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted a 23-20-9 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Levi last played at the NHL level in 2024-25 with the Sabres, posting a 2-7-0 record, an .872 save percentage, and a 4.12 goals-against average in nine games. In 39 career NHL games over three seasons, he has a 17-17-2 record, an .894 save percentage, and a 3.29 goals-against average.

It will now be interesting to see if Levi can break out with this fresh start in Edmonton. There is no question that the Oilers need help between the pipes. It would be clutch if Levi hits a new level in Edmonton because of it.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Edmonton Oilers Announce Big Devon Levi News Before Canucks Game

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