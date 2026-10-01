Edmonton Oilers Announce Big Devon Levi News Before Canucks Game

The Edmonton Oilers are back on the ice on Thursday to face the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will be looking to bounce back after losing their season opener to Vancouver on Tuesday by a 6-5 final score in overtime.

Now, as the Oilers prepare for their matchup against Vancouver, they have made a big decision with goalie Devon Levi.

Devon Levi to Start for Oilers Against the Canucks

Levi will be the Oilers’ starting goalie for their matchup against the Canucks, as announced by the team.

This is major news, as this will be Levi’s regular season debut with the Oilers. With that, the 24-year-old will be looking to make a strong first impression with the Pacific Division club.

Here is the Oilers’ full projected starting lineup, as reported by Jason Gregor:

Oilers injuries keep mounting. Zach Hyman most recent injury. He won’t play tonight. Line rushes: Podkolzin-McDavid-Draisaitl

Jones-Dach-Kapanen

Formenton-Michaels-Joseph

Howard-Samanski-Frederic Ekholm-Bouchard

Shea-Murphy

Walman-Mukhamadullin Levi starts in goal. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 1, 2026

Looking at Levi

Levi spent all of this past season with the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In 52 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted a 23-20-9 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Levi last played at the NHL level in 2024-25 with the Sabres, posting a 2-7-0 record, an .872 save percentage, and a 4.12 goals-against average in nine games. In 39 career NHL games over three seasons, he has a 17-17-2 record, an .894 save percentage, and a 3.29 goals-against average.

It will now be interesting to see if Levi can break out with this fresh start in Edmonton. There is no question that the Oilers need help between the pipes. It would be clutch if Levi hits a new level in Edmonton because of it.