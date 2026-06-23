Oilers Trade Pitch Lands Sabres’ Promising Young Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers are entering the offseason with multiple roster needs to address after their disappointing 2025-26 season. Their biggest need, however, is to improve their goaltending.

The Oilers’ goaltending was once again their biggest weakness this past campaign. They thought they found their answer between the pipes when they acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that simply has not been the case yet. The 31-year-old had a nightmare season after being traded to Edmonton, posting a 3.86 goals-against average and an .858 save percentage in 19 games for the Pacific Division club.

With that and goaltender Connor Ingram being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), it would be wise for the Oilers to bring in at least one more netminder this offseason. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres have an intriguing potential option in young goalie Devon Levi.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would send Levi to the Oilers in a summer swap.

Oilers Get:

Devon Levi

Sabres Get:

2026 Third-Round Pick

Sabres’ Devon Levi Is A Big Trade Candidate to Watch This Summer

With the Sabres having goalies Alex Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis all on their NHL roster, Levi has simply become the odd man out. He spent all of this in the AHL with the Rochester Americans and is undoubtedly due for a change of scenery. Due to this, he is being viewed as a prime trade candidate as the offseason gets started.

Levi was among the players featured on Chris Johnston’s latest trade board for The Athletic, landing the No. 29 spot.

“A 2020 seventh-round pick who had a stellar NCAA career at Northeastern, Levi is still viewed favorably by other NHL teams. While on the smaller side for a top-level goaltender, he compensates with agility and athleticism,” Johnston wrote.

With Levi’s name floating around the rumor mill and clearly no longer being a fit on the Sabres, the Oilers would be wise to take a chance on him. At just 24 years old, Levi still has the potential to break out, and he could do just that on a team that would give him more chances, like the Oilers.

Oilers Would Be Bringing in a Promising Young Goalie With Levi Trade

If the Oilers struck a deal for Levi, they would be adding a goalie with good upside. While the 2020 seventh-round pick would potentially not be an answer for the Oilers’ starting goalie job right away, he could serve well as their backup or even 1B if acquired. The young goaltender has shown promise early on in his career.

In 120 career AHL games, Levi has a 64-39-17 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.52 goals-against average. He also had an .899 save percentage in 23 games for the Sabres in 2023-24 when he was only 22 years old. With this, he certainly would have the potential to be a decent backup for the Oilers at least.

Levi also memorably dominated the collegiate level with Northeastern University, posting a .952 save percentage as a freshman and a .933 save percentage as a sophomore.

With all of this, it would make sense for the Oilers to take a chance on a goalie who still has the potential to blossom into an NHL starter, like Levi. It will be interesting to see if they target him this offseason from here.