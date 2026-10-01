Who is Devon Levi? Why Oilers Are Starting Rookie Against Canucks

While the Edmonton Oilers figure out exactly what they want to do with Tristan Jarry, they will look at Devon Levi.

Before taking on the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers announced a few moves involving Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Josh Samanski. They also announced their starting goaltender for tonight’s game.

“Devon Levi will make his first start of the season as the #Oilers take on the Canucks in Vancouver,” the team announced in a social media post, despite Bob Stauffer reporting it earlier in the day.

That said, who exactly is Levi, and why is he the Oilers’ starting goalie against the Canucks?

Who is Devon Levi?

Levi is a 24-year-old goaltender who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres this past summer in exchange for a third-round pick (the Oilers also picked up a seventh-round draft pick). He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers, but was sent to Buffalo in the Sam Reinhart trade.

Levi has 39 games of NHL experience. In those games, he owns a 17-17-2 record, along with a 3.29 goals against average (GAA), and an .894 save percentage (SV%).

He is in the final year of a two-year, $1.63 million contract that he signed while with the Sabres.

Why Is Devon Levi The Oilers’ Starting Goalie Against the Vancouver Canucks?

Tristan Jarry got the nod for the Oilers in game one of the season. Unfortunately, that gloriously backfired in everyone’s face.

Now, the youngster Levi gets his kick at the can.

At this point in the season, the team wants to see what they have. They would also love to see how Levi handles pressure this early in the season.

That only comes from playing.

But Jarry has a very short leash, especially considering that he lost the starter’s job to the now-retired Connor Ingram last season.

Devon Levi Speaks Ahead Of Oilers Debut

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Before tending the twine for the first time in Oilers threads, Levi spoke about the opportunity of playing for a Stanley Cup contender.

“As a goalie … you want to be on a contender and you want to be the guy,” Levi said via Sportsnet’s Marc Spector. “All that being said, the focus here today is just to have fun, be present. I’m not looking at the end of the year and to win (the No. 1 job) today. Just let’s see how I can put one block down to build a foundation for the end of the year.”

At any rate, Levi is demonstrating that he has the head on his shoulders to bear the weight of the Oilers fanbase on his shoulders.

One way or another, he is going to have to do that in order to fully take advantage of this opportunity.