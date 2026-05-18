Oilers Pursuit of Coach Could Affect Major Summer Trade

The Edmonton Oilers are set to go through some significant changes this offseason. Edmonton recently fired its now former head coach, Kris Knoblauch, and will now need to find a new leader. Even before they sacked Knoblauch, the Oilers were attempting to talk to Bruce Cassidy about the role. The Las Vegas Golden Knights, however, blocked an interview from occurring.

While Cassidy will likely remain a candidate for the job in Edmonton, it was revealed on May 18 that the Oilers are set to interview Craig Berube. The veteran coach was previously fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. It seems fairly likely that Edmonton could ultimately choose between the two managers. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug is reporting that Vegas is still dragging its heels on the Cassidy situation, though.

Although Berube failed in Toronto, he previously collected a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Interestingly enough, one of the Oilers’ top offseason trade targets is very familiar with Berube: Jordan Kyrou. The dynamic forward became an All-Star in St. Louis alongside the coach. Nevertheless, the two do not seem to have the greatest relationship.

Following Berube’s departure from the Blues in 2023, Kyrou was asked about his relationship with the coach. The star responded by saying, “I’ve got no comment. He’s not my coach anymore.” He later apologized for the remarks and claimed that he was just “trying to focus on the future.” Berube eventually asserted that he did not have an issue with Kyrou’s comments, while admitting that “sometimes relationships can be rocky.”

Edmonton Oilers Have to Create Cap Space to Grab Jordan Kyrou

It remains to be seen how Kyrou would feel about joining the Edmonton Oilers if Berube were at the helm. However, the star forward would have to give his approval on any trade away from St. Louis. He currently has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year, $65 million ($8.1 million AAV) contract. Kyrou still has five more seasons remaining on the deal.

Even if the star gives his blessings, the Oilers would have to get creative in making a deal work. According to Puckpedia.com, Edmonton has just over $16 million in projected cap space heading towards the 2026-27 season. To be able to afford Kyrou and address other needs, the Oilers will likely have to offload a high-profile player or two.

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell recently claimed that Darnell Nurse could be that guy. The veteran defenseman is owed $9.25 million AVV over the next four years. St. Louis could be interested in Nurse, but may want Edmonton to eat a chunk of his salary.

Edmonton Needs to Give Its Superstars More Help

The Edmonton Oilers could also run into problems meeting the Blues’ asking price for Kyrou. It is believed that St. Louis wants an established NHL player, a draft pick, and a prospect to sanction a trade. Nevertheless, the Blues may have to lower their demands to offload the forward this summer.

Edmonton has several offseason positional needs to address. Goaltending and defense are obvious concerns at the moment. However, potentially targeting Kyrou would give superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl more help. If the Oilers do go with Berube, they will hope that enough time has passed, and Kyrou could be open to the move.