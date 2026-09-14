Oilers Linked to Using Highly Rated Forward as Trade Bait

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to make at least one significant trade during the 2026-27 season. With superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl well into their prime, Edmonton is in win-now mode. The Oilers previously reached the Stanley Cup final in 2024 and 2025. They, however, took a step back in 2026, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

While general manager Stan Bowman revamped his roster this summer, there is still skepticism that Edmonton can truly compete for a Cup this year. Because of this, The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell believes that Bowman will look to make a splash in the trade market. To do so, however, the Oilers need to boost trade value with players already on the roster. According to the beat writer, Isaac Howard could be the guy.

Mitchell believes that new Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock may look to increase Howard’s potential trade value in an interesting way. “Bowman has to wait on Mike Babcock’s assessment of all players, especially Howard,” writes Mitchell. “If there’s a sense the team needs to upgrade, placing Howard on a line with Draisaitl for the first 40 games should increase his value in a major way.”

The move would certainly make sense. After all, Draisaitl is averaging an incredible 1.45 points per game over his last five seasons in Edmonton. Playing alongside the dynamic forward would surely give Howard a boost in points. If so, the Oilers could essentially pad the youngster’s stats only to use him in a deal to acquire a more reliable player. This is, of course, after Babcock gets a good look at the winger.

Isaac Howard Working Hard to Impress new Edmonton Oilers Coach

Bowman and the Edmonton Oilers previously landed Howard in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The former 2022 first-round draft pick has impressed in college and the AHL, but struggled to produce in his first NHL season. The forward recorded 50 points in 47 games with the Bakersfield Condors a year ago. Yet he only put up five points in 29 games in Edmonton during the same campaign.

It is safe to say that this is a huge year for Howard. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently rated the winger as the fourth-best youngster in the Edmonton Oilers organization. According to Pronman’s assessment, the youngster is talented, but he is “not completely sold that his skill is that elite.” Nevertheless, Janson Duench, Mitchell and Pronman’s colleague, recently revealed the winger has “added some strength” to help boost his NHL chances.

Edmonton Unlikely to Challenge for Cup With Current Roster

Bowman and the Edmonton Oilers would love for Howard to be their answer. If so, it would save the team from making a significant trade. However, there does not seem to be much hope around the club. Mitchell even claims that “it’s a good bet the team will need to add a bigger piece” at some point this year.

TSN’s Jeff O’Neill also recently asserted that the Oilers are not a Cup contender with their current group. If Edmonton gets off to a slow start this season, expect Bowman to get involved in trade conversations with other GMs around the league. If so, Howard could very well be involved in the talks to help land a star forward.