Oilers Linked to ‘Best Available’ Young Forward on Trade Block

The Edmonton Oilers have the money to bring in one more key player this summer. So far, general manager Stan Bowman has focused on strengthening his defense/goaltending. The moves have mostly been met with praise, as Edmonton struggled in both of these specific areas last season.

Nevertheless, superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could use some help on offense. In fact, the duo was nearly responsible for one-third of the goals for the Oilers during the 2025-26 season. Because of this, Edmonton and Bowman are being urged to land a budding star currently on the trade block.

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell asserts that the Edmonton Oilers should be targeting a youngster who can make an immediate impact and potentially grow into a star in the future. According to the reporter, Bowman’s best bet could be to target Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright. “Bowman’s biggest goal should be adding young players who can play now and also project as difference-makers in the future,” writes Mitchell. “Wright of the Seattle Kraken could be such a player.”

“He is the most intriguing name left among those rumored to be available over the first portion of the summer… Based on the Oilers’ need for young players who can join the club and grow with the young players on the roster, Wright is the best available choice.”

Edmonton Oilers Would Hope Shane Wright Excels in Another System

Wright, a former fourth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL draft, previously broke out in a significant way during the 2024-25 season. A rookie at the time, the forward recorded 44 points in 79 total games on the year. While Seattle was hoping that he would continue to progress as a player, the center took a step backwards last season.

Nevertheless, Mitchell believes that Wright simply does not fit well in Kraken head coach Lane Lambert’s system. As a result, a change of scenery should give the young forward a boost. While this could be true, the Edmonton Oilers would likely have to give up quite a bit to land Wright. Seattle previously asked for Zeev Buium in return for the forward in negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton is certainly not the only team to be linked with Wright in recent weeks. Several other clubs, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, have registered interest in landing the budding star this summer. The Montreal Canadiens also need a quality center, but are unlikely to target a reclamation project such as Wright.

Edmonton More Likely to Target a Young Forward

This is not the first time that Mitchell has urged the Edmonton Oilers to target a young forward. The beat writer also previously linked the team with potential moves for Kirby Dach, Felix Unger Sörum, and Matthew Poitras. Wright, however, is the most polished player in this particular group. Despite his down season, the Kraken forward remains the most reliable youngster in the quartet.

Star veteran Vladimir Tarasenko has also been linked to the Oilers this summer. The forward would boost Edmonton’s top six, and Edmonton seemingly has enough cap space to sign him. Nevertheless, Tarasenko will be 35 in December, and the Oilers should be focused on getting younger.