Fans Blast NHL’s Decision To Clear Mike Babcock For Oilers

Following the 2025-26 NHL Season, the Edmonton Oilers decided that a coaching change was necessary to help propel them forward. General manager Stan Bowman dismissed head coach Kris Knoblauch, along with assistant coach Mark Stuart.

While the Oilers were expected to try to hire former Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, the Golden Knights withheld permission from them, causing them understandable frustration. However, the Oilers are moving in a new direction and appear well on the way to hiring former Stanley Cup and gold medal-winning head coach Mike Babcock.

The move has understandably caused controversy, given Babcock’s reputation and alleged conduct in 2023 that led to his resignation from the Columbus Blue Jackets before ever coaching a single game with the club. The NHL investigated Babcock’s reported conduct and has given the Oilers the official green light to hire him if they so choose.

The NHLPA Is Reacting To The NHL’s Decision To Allow The Edmonton Oilers To Hire Mike Babcock

The NHL released a statement indicating that they’ve fully investigated Babcock and find no basis to restrict his employment in the League, even in the most unfavorable of circumstances in which Babcock is viewed.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith,” the League said in a statement. “Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.” And now, the NHL Players Association is weighing in, saying that while they found the allegations against Babcock to be concerning, they expect he’ll conduct himself with a high standard moving forward.

“While we found the allegations of Mike Babcock’s conduct as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach very concerning, the League has decided that there is no current basis on which to restrict his employment,” their statement read. “Moving forward, we expect that Mr. Babcock will uphold the high standards required of NHL head coaches.”

And understandably, the statements in response by fans were as expected.

“Clearly not concerning enough if they let him get another job. Must be something but daddy Gary will always defend his favourites,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “Best indication of future behavior is past behavior Hope for the players’ case that’s not the case, but there’s optimism and then there’s delusion.”

This fan wrote, “Absolutely no teeth in this Union. Why pay dues if they’re going to roll over on non trivial matters. I’m a union man, always will be. This is a gutless and toothless stand.”

And finally, this fan said, “Player safety and well-being should always come first in these decisions. The NHLPA has a tough role balancing protection with other factors. Hoping the right measures are in place for everyone involved.”

Mike Babcock Resigned From The Blue Jackets In 2023

Babcock was hired as the new head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, but later resigned without coaching a single game for the club after allegations surfaced that he asked players to share photos from their mobile devices with him.

Babcock has also been accused of crossing the line with several of his former players, some of whom have spoken out against him.