Former Blackhawks Veteran UFA’s Could Stick With Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers have a big offseason ahead of them after a 2025-2026 season that did not end in expected fashion with a first round exit against the Anaheim Ducks in round one of the playoffs.

General manager Stan Bowman has already been busy as he let go of former head coach Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers now have a coaching vacancy they have to fill this summer.

There will certainly be turnover with respects to the roster as well. The Oilers have some key veterans on expiring contracts that they have to take care of, including two important players they recently acquired during this past trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy May Return to Edmonton

Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy were solid acquisitions by Bowman this season. The two players both performed well with respects to their designated roles. Their deals will come off the books as they will be UFA’s on July 1st. Both players have expressed interest in coming back next year. The question is whether or not Edmonton opts to resign the former Blackhawks vets.

Insider David Pagnotta stated on Oilersnation Everyday that he believes it is possible Dickinson and Murphy stick around with the Oilers. He expects that the club will have contract extension discussions with both players.

Dickinson fit in nicely as the shutdown third line center. He can impact the game beyond the scoresheet as a defensively responsible forward who can be utilized on the penalty kill. Dickinson is also solid on faceoffs, making him a viable option on both special teams. He recorded one goal and three assists in 17 regular season games with the club. In the playoffs, he registered two goals and one assist in four injury shortened games.

Murphy added defensive depth as a physical shot-blocker who can munch minutes on the blueline. He recorded one goal and three assists in 20 regular season tilts. In the playoffs, he registered two goals and one assist in six games.

Edmonton Needs to Prioritize Depth

Edmonton should re-up with these players. While the team had an anti-climactic run in this latest postseason, neither Dickinson nor Murphy were a part of the problem as each of them played well down the stretch.

It would make sense for Bowman to retain their services. They provide depth to a lineup that has often struggled to find secondary support to back up their star players of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It should be a realistic objective to complete; neither of these contracts should break the bank.

If the Oilers are unable to come to terms; both Dickinson and Murphy will draw interest on the open market. Teams are always looking for reliable veteran pieces to insert into the lineup; both players fit that bill.

Edmonton cannot afford to squander this offseason in their efforts to return to Stanley Cup contention status. The 2026-2027 campaign will be a crucial one for this franchise. With two years remaining on McDavid’s contract, a bounce back postseason run is a must next season for the future of this team.