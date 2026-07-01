Former Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Joins Canadian Rival

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers decided that they were no longer able to wait for goaltender Stuart Skinner to discover a sense of consistency, and they shipped him in a blockbuster trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for Tristan Jarry, a deal that had mixed results for both franchises.

And while there was some thought that Skinner could potentially return to the Penguins, the unrestricted free agent has instead made a different choice, and he’s coming back to Canada.

On the opening day of the NHL Free Agency period, the Winnipeg Jets announced that they’ve signed Skinner to a two-year contract with a $3.75 million salary cap hit.