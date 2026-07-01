Last season, the Edmonton Oilers decided that they were no longer able to wait for goaltender Stuart Skinner to discover a sense of consistency, and they shipped him in a blockbuster trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for Tristan Jarry, a deal that had mixed results for both franchises.
And while there was some thought that Skinner could potentially return to the Penguins, the unrestricted free agent has instead made a different choice, and he’s coming back to Canada.
On the opening day of the NHL Free Agency period, the Winnipeg Jets announced that they’ve signed Skinner to a two-year contract with a $3.75 million salary cap hit.
Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker
Last season, the Edmonton Oilers decided that they were no longer able to wait for goaltender Stuart Skinner to discover a sense of consistency, and they shipped him in a blockbuster trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for Tristan Jarry, a deal that had mixed results for both franchises.And while there was some thought […]
Former Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Joins Canadian Rival