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Former Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Joins Canadian Rival

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Goalie Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC.
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Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers decided that they were no longer able to wait for goaltender Stuart Skinner to discover a sense of consistency, and they shipped him in a blockbuster trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for Tristan Jarry, a deal that had mixed results for both franchises.

And while there was some thought that Skinner could potentially return to the Penguins, the unrestricted free agent has instead made a different choice, and he’s coming back to Canada.

On the opening day of the NHL Free Agency period, the Winnipeg Jets announced that they’ve signed Skinner to a two-year contract with a $3.75 million salary cap hit.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Former Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Joins Canadian Rival

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