Former Oilers Goalie Abruptly Ends NHL Career At 29 Years Old

Facing multiple questions about their goaltending, the Edmonton Oilers took a chance on former Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram, acquiring him in a trade for future considerations; Utah retained a portion of his salary.

And while Ingram would ultimately play well during the regular season with Edmonton, he and his teammates were defeated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Becoming an unrestricted free agent, Ingram went unsigned and has announced a surprising career decision.

Ingram has announced his retirement from the NHL at just 29 years of age.

“Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Thanks hockey, I owe ya,” he wrote on Instagram.

Connor Ingram Played One Season With The Edmonton Oilers

During his first and only season with the Oilers, Ingram amassed a 16-10-3 record while posting a 2.60 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and two shutouts.

He finishes his career with a 55-54-18 record, while posting a 3.01 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and earning nine shutouts.

Connor Ingram Is Retiring At Just 29 Years Of Age

Ingram, who was taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (88th overall pick) of the 2016 NHL Draft, started making an impression in the minors with the American Hockey League affiliate Syracuse Crunch and earned AHL All-Star honors in 2018-19.

After being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2019, Ingram earned his first NHL win in October 2021.

He was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the following year and broke through during the 2022-23 season, recording his first NHL shutout with a 47-save performance against Tampa Bay, the club who drafted him.

Ingram enjoyed his best season in 2023-24, winning 23 games and tying for the NHL lead with six shutouts. His perseverance, including his battle with mental health issues, earned him the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Following the Coyotes’ transition to Utah, Ingram struggled with injuries during the 2024-25 season before being acquired by the Oilers. While he would start the season with their AHL affiliate, he would eventually earn a trip back up to the NHL.

He also earned his first playoff victory in four years during the Oilers’ opening-round series against the Anaheim Ducks, but unfortunately, he and the rest of his teammates were eliminated in six games.