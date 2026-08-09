Former Oilers 1st Overall Pick Taylor Hall Hits Major Life Milestone

The Edmonton Oilers selected forward Taylor Hall with the first overall selection in the 2010 NHL Draft, which was the first of three straight seasons picking first overall and four of five, culminating in 2015 with Connor McDavid.

While Hall was a good player during his time with the Oilers, he never achieved anywhere close to the kind of level that McDavid reached and currently plays at. Despite this, Hall has continued to be a solid contributor during most of his stops during his NHL career, which have now included several destinations.

As Oilers fans all know, Hall lifted the Stanley Cup earlier this spring with the Carolina Hurricanes, earning his first career championship ring. And with his personal day with the famed trophy, he informed his fans on social media that he’s also achieved a life goal he spoke about earlier in his career.

Former Edmonton Oilers Forward Taylor Hall Achieves Life Milestone After First Career Stanley Cup Win

For his own personal day with the Stanley Cup, Hall traveled to Ontario and held a special event at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, posing for pictures with throngs of fans.

He also took the Cup for a long-awaited boat ride; he posted a photo of himself piloting a small boat with the caption, “Boaters license secured✔️”

In 2011, while with the Oilers, Hall had written on social media that obtaining a boating license was something he’s been wanting to do:

“Failed my boaters license again. I’m a joke I just want my license,” he wrote in June 2011.

Not only has Hall achieved that life goal, but he’s also got himself his first career Stanley Cup ring to boot. Not a bad summer for the former first overall pick.

Taylor Hall Is A Stanley Cup Winner

Hall, who has played for multiple teams since his time with the Oilers, was acquired by the Hurricanes at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline as part of a three-team deal involving Mikko Rantanen.

Carolina then re-signed him to a three-year, $9.5 million contract through 2028. In his first full season with the Hurricanes, Hall scored 23 goals with 31 assists, and added seven goals and 12 assists in 19 postseason games.

After taking his lap with the Cup at T-Mobile Arena, Hall was nearly speechless.

“I’m speechless. I’m tired and I’m speechless,” Hall said. “It has been a journey, but that’s life and that’s the beautiful part of it — you just never know what turn is going to be the one that provides a memorable experience like this.

“I’m so happy. I’m so grateful that I was able to come here and fit in. I’m just thrilled.”

Hall’s goal in Game 6 against the Golden Knights proved to be the game-winner as part of their 3-0 shutout win.

“Winning with these guys is amazing; it’s just a really special group,” Hall said. “It’s a group that allows players like myself to come in and have success. What they’ve done for the last seven or eight years here is amazing.

“I’m proud of the way I contributed, but it’s easy here. We know how we need to play, and (Sunday) was a prime example of that. We were dialed in and I’m just a part of the process, but I was definitely happy that I was able to raise my game in the playoffs.”