Oilers Handed Great News on Marquee $20M Offseason Signing

The Edmonton Oilers made some bold moves this offseason, including overhauling their defense.

Edmonton dealt Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks, and the team’s marquee signing of the offseason was inking defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year, $20 million deal. Shea was a key part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ blue line and, entering his first year in Edmonton, NHL analyst David Morassutti named Shea someone who could surprise this season.

“Shea’s five-year, $20-million contract with Edmonton didn’t receive the same attention as some of the Oilers’ other off-season decisions, but his role could become extremely important,” Morassutti wrote. “The 29-year-old defenceman will be asked to help stabilize the blue line following major changes, including the decision to move off Darnell Nurse, while the five-year commitment indicates the Oilers see Shea as more than a short-term depth option.

“The biggest question is whether Shea can handle the increased expectations that come with playing in Edmonton. He could potentially be asked to play with Evan Bouchard as a calming presence that can retrieve and get the puck out of dangerous areas. It will be intriguing to see how the Oilers use Shea. If he can be a steady defensive partner in the top four, then it could be a great under-the-radar addition.”

If Shea can be an impact defenseman for the Oilers, it could help Evan Bouchard’s offensive game go to the next level. He may not put up the most points, but he’ll be a reliable defenseman for the Oilers for years to come.

Shea has appeared in 150 career NHL games, recording 9 goals and 32 assists for 41 points.

Shea Ready to Help Oilers’ Cup Pursuit

After Shea signed with the Oilers, he made it clear it was because he wanted to win.

Despite Edmonton losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, they went to the Final the previous two years. So, Shea believes he can help Edmonton get back and eventually get over the hump.

“I’ve been taking one-year, two-year type of deals and just betting on myself, and it obviously it ended up going well because I believed in myself,” Shea said to NHL.com. “But this is a whole different animal. You’re going to be here for five years, and you have a chance to win the Cup and it’s about just getting in there, being a good teammate and performing on the ice, and I’m ready to do that.

“You’re going into a new locker room, so you want to go into camp ready to go and show all the guys and the coaching staff that I’m not messing around.”

Shea is part of a revamped Oilers roster that is facing a do-or-die season.

Shea Praises Connor McDavid

Another key reason why Shea signed with the Oilers was to play with Connor McDavid.

After his deal was official, Shea had high praise for McDavid and called him the greatest player ever.

“You get Sid that has been around the game for so long and he’s won (Stanley) Cups and done everything that you can do pretty much in the League, and being around him and learning from him and his leadership was incredible,” Shea said. “And now you’re going to be playing with probably the best player to put on skates (McDavid).

“The guys in Edmonton, Connor, Leon (Draisaitl) and (Zach) Hyman have already texted me and welcomed me, so it’s already starting, and you can see the kind of culture those guys have built there, and I’m just really excited for it.”

The Oilers enter the season with the fourth-best odds of winning the Cup at +800.