Report: Oilers Have Interviewed Ex-Maple Leafs Coach

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a new head coach this offseason after general manager Stan Bowman let go of former bench boss Kris Knoblauch following a disappointing showing in this postseason.

A few notable names have been connected to the potential gig. The top candidate for the position was ex-Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. However, the Oilers have faced complications with their pursuit of Cassidy as Vegas has blocked them from interviewing him for the role.

That has forced the Oilers to look elsewhere for other options as they cannot bank on Cassidy becoming available. The next in line on the hierarchy appears to be former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube.

Craig Berube has had Coaching Interview with Edmonton

Via insider David Pagnotta on the Fourth Period, Edmonton has recently engaged in an interview with Berube for the head coaching vacancy. Also, the Los Angeles Kings are another team that is reportedly on Berube’s radar.

Berube was let go upon conclusion of the regular season by the new Maple Leafs new front office after a campaign in which the club missed out on a playoff spot. He coached Toronto for two years, having taken over prior to the 2024-2025 season.

It is clear Berube is not the Oilers first choice based on their high interest in Cassidy. But, he could be a viable backup in place if the Cassidy pursuit does not come to fruition.

The Oilers need an experienced coach with playoff-winning pedigree to take over their leadership. While his latest stint with the Maple Leafs did not go as planned, Berube has that experience. He has a Stanley Cup ring on his resume, having won the championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

He could be the guy that helps get this team to clear the postseason hurdle. Berube has been around the game for a long time. He is a no-nonsense coach who expects his players to take no short cuts and play to their respective roles when it comes down to winning games.

With that said, Berube’s system has not fit with everyone he has worked with. Auston Matthews in particular did not mesh with his dump and chase gameplan in Toronto. He might not be the right guy to get the best out of the Oilers stars.

Oilers Cannot Afford to get this Coaching Hire Wrong

This next coach, whether it’s Berube or someone else, will be number six of the Connor McDavid era. The Oilers have got it wrong before with these coaching decisions; they cannot afford another miss.

The next season is a crucial one in Edmonton with McDavid entering the two year phase of his short-term contract extension he signed with the club prior to this past season. If the Oilers have another season come to a premature end next year in the playoffs; McDavid could demand a trade and opt to play elsewhere.

It is a must that Oilers management do not squander this moment. The time is long overdue for this franchise to bring home Lord Stanley with this loaded core that they have built. The new coach will play an important part in making that dream happen.