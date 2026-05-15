NHL Rumors: 3 Edmonton Oilers Offseason Trade Targets

The Edmonton Oilers will be a team to watch incredibly closely during the offseason. After performing far below expectations this season and losing in the first round of the playoffs, it is clear that they need to make some additions if they hope to keep their Stanley Cup window open.

The Oilers have multiple areas that they should look to upgrade during the offseason. One way that they could look to improve their group is through the trade market.

Because of this, let’s take a look at three trade candidates who the Oilers should strongly consider targeting during this offseason.

Oilers Should Boost Right Side of Blueline By Acquiring Canucks’ Filip Hronek

When looking at the Oilers’ current roster, one of their biggest needs is another impactful right-shot defenseman. They could use a real upgrade on the right side of their second pairing, and when looking at trade candidates around the league, Vancouver Canucks blueliner Filip Hronek stands out as an excellent choice.

With the Canucks being in a rebuild, Hronek’s name has been coming up in the rumor mill often now that Vancouver’s season is over. With Hronek being an impactful two-way defenseman who contributes offensively and kills penalties, he would be a major addition for an Oilers team that needs some serious help on the blueline.

Hronek would be more than a rental for the Oilers, too, as he has a $7.25 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season. In 82 games this season for Vancouver, he had eight goals and 49 points.

Oilers Should Make Serious Push for Blues’ Jordan Binnington

Bringing in another goaltender needs to be one of the Oilers’ top goals this offseason. When looking at the goalie trade candidates heading into the summer, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington stands out. It is no secret that he has been in the rumor mill for a while now and could use a fresh start.

Binnington had a tough 2025-26 season, as he posted a 13-20-7 record, a 3.33 goals-against average, and an .873 save percentage. Yet, when looking at his resume and his elite ability to step up in big games, he would have the potential to be an excellent addition for an Oilers club that will be looking to win it all next season. His past success also makes him a prime bounce-back candidate for Edmonton to consider taking a chance on.

Oilers Should Boost Offense By Trading for Kraken’s Jared McCann

The Oilers could also use another versatile forward who could play in their top six. Due to this, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a push for Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann this offseason. He would have the potential to thrive playing in Edmonton’s top six with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl as his center.

McCann appeared in 52 games this season with the Kraken, where he had 20 goals and 40 points. He also recorded over 60 points in his three previous seasons before the 2025-26 campaign. This included when he had 40 goals and 70 points in 2022-23. With numbers like these, he would be a nice pickup for the Oilers.