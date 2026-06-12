NHL Insider Gives Bad News To Oilers’ Darnell Nurse

It’s been reported through various legitimate NHL sources that Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has officially requested a trade from the only NHL club that he’s played for, feeling as though his career trajectory has run its course in northern Alberta and that it would be best for both sides to move on from one another.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman, who has caught considerable criticism for his roster personnel moves in recent years, especially regarding the club’s goaltending, will have a major task ahead of him to not only find the proper suitor for Nurse but to get an adequate package in return for him.

But what exactly is the trade market for Nurse? In the mind of one noted NHL Insider, his options could be extremely limited because of his hefty contract.

NHL Insider Gives Bad News To Edmonton Oilers Defenseman Darnell Nurse After His Trade Request

According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger, the main holdup for Nurse being traded to another club is his contract. He was signed to a whopping eight-year, $74 million extension in August 2021, and his deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.25 million per season.

“Well, with all due respect to Darnell, I mean, I think you’d see the cricket emoji, to be fair,” Dreger said. “And only because of the contract, and what is remaining for Darnell. Now, there will be some level of interest.”

However, Dreger did point out that he’s spoken with a few anonymous NHL executives who indicated that a deal for Nurse could be possible, but only if Oilers GM Stan Bowman was willing to accept one or potentially more unideal contracts in return.

“I did have a couple of general managers who shall go unnamed…not necessarily general managers who could be interested, but said that the interest will come,” Dreger said. “But only if Stan Bowman and the Edmonton Oilers are willing to take back a bad contract, or bad contracts. Otherwise, how do you facilitate a deal of that magnitude with a cap hit of that significance?”

Selected by the Oilers in the opening round (seventh overall pick) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Nurse has appeared in 798 career regular season games and has scored 88 goals with 236 assists. He’s also contributed seven goals with 22 assists in 100 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which included two straight trips to the Cup Final in 2024 and 2025.

A Pair Of Frontrunners Have Allegedly Emerged For Darnell Nurse

According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings have emerged as potential landing spots for Nurse given his connection to the general managers who run both clubs – Kyle Dubas and Ken Holland.

“According to Friedman and Mark Spector, the Nurse camp have given the Oilers a list of three-to-five teams he would waive his no-movement clause for,” Pagnotta wrote. “As per sources, TFP has learned the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings are two teams he would be willing to sign off for, and the connections seem clear as to why.”