Insider Links John Tortorella to Potential Oilers Coaching Gig

The Edmonton Oilers have a coaching vacancy to fill over the offseason as the team heads into a crucial 26-27 campaign that could dictate the outcome of Connor McDavid’s future with the organization.

This postseason did not go the way the club would have drawn it up as they surprisingly failed to win a series, being ousted by the Anaheim Ducks in round one. The playoff shortcoming led to the removal of former bench boss Kris Knoblauch by general manager Stan Bowman.

A few big names have been connected to the Oilers head coaching role as Bowman searches for Knoblauch’s replacement. Bruce Cassidy and Craig Berube have been the two main leading candidates for the gig. However, there is another intriguing option that could be on the table for Edmonton to consider over the summer.

John Tortorella Could be Available for Edmonton

According to insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, he believes John Tortorella could be a candidate for the Oilers coaching job if the Vegas Golden Knights opt not to bring him back for next year.

Tortorella is currently coaching for Vegas as his team heads into a daunted western conference final matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche. “Torts” took over the Golden Knights coaching position late in the 25-26 season, following the unexpected removal of Bruce Cassidy.

If Vegas decides to move in a different direction with a new coach, Tortorella should be given some thought by the Edmonton front office. He has loads of experience as the ninth winningest NHL coach of all time with 777 regular season victories to his name. He has that playoff winning pedigree that the Oilers are looking for, having won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004

This could all be a moot point if Vegas extends Tortorella’s contract and he sticks with the club moving forward. This would make sense for them to do, considering the success Tortorella has had in his brief stint with the group thus far.

Freidman went on to say later in the podcast that he still believes Cassidy is the leading candidate for next Oilers coach. Like Tortorella, Cassidy has also spent time coaching for Vegas. Cassidy has also won a Stanley Cup, taking home the trophy with Vegas in 2023.

Edmonton has to Get this Coaching Hire Right

It cannot be overstated how imperative it is that Edmonton nails this coaching hire. This team cannot afford to come up short yet again in what will be McDavid’s 12th season with the squad next year.

McDavid has already gone through five coaches in his 11-year tenure with the Oilers to this point. His next coach will be number six. Meaning, he has effectively had a different coach every other year of his career.

Oilers fans will hope that the sixth time is the charm when it comes to finding the right guy to lead this Edmonton team to the promised land come playoff time. With McDavid’s contract expiration fast approaching in 2028, this coaching decision could be their last chance to win a Stanley Cup with him.