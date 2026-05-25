NHL Insider: Oilers Could Deliver Crushing Setback To Division Rival

The Edmonton Oilers are still trying to pick up the pieces and wonder where they go after being eliminated in the Western Conference Quarterfinal by the Anaheim Ducks.

It represents the first time since 2021 that they weren’t able to move past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and also the first time that they didn’t have to play the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round. However, they were dispatched by the other club in Southern California, bringing an end to a season that they felt was too inconsistent.

Both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl said they felt the club as a whole took a step back this season, making it all the more disappointing that their dreams of making a third straight run to the Stanley Cup Final weren’t fulfilled. Now, the offseason work for GM Stan Bowman is fully underway, and he’s already made a major change in leadership with the removal of Kris Knoblauch as head coach, as well as assistant coach Mark Stuart.

But could Bowman try and make life more difficult for a particular Pacific Division opponent from Sin City?

Could The Edmonton Oilers Try And Pry Pavel Dorofeyev From The Vegas Golden Knights?

According to NHL Insider Jeff Marek, the Oilers could try and take advantage of the upcoming salary cap crunch for the Vegas Golden Knights by targeting forward Pavel Dorofeyev.

“Vegas is in a massive cap crunch, and here’s a guy, pencil him in for 30-35 goals every season on a star-laden team. I’ve wondered about Edmonton, playing with Connor McDavid, how much can this guy score?” Marek said.

According to Marek, the Oilers could try and pry Dorofeyev, who is a pending restricted free agent, away from the Golden Knights with an offer sheet that they would choose not to match.

“How does someone like Dorofeyev fit on a team like the Edmonton Oilers? In order for them to do that, at a number that Vegas is not going to touch, which would be $11.9 million, which wouldn’t cost them four first-round picks,” he said.

Dorofeyev’s two-year, $3.67 million contract is set to expire this summer. He scored 37 goals for the division-winning Golden Knights during the regular season, and so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he’s tallied 10 goals with four assists in 15 games. He and the Golden Knights are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2023.

Connor McDavid And Leon Draisaitl Said The Club Took A Step Back

Not only did Leon Draisaitl say he believes that the Oilers took a step back this season, but McDavid echoed his sentiments.

“Yeah, I feel the same way,” McDavid said. “It’s only a couple of days ago I made those comments, and I feel the same as I did a couple of days ago and agree with Leon that the organization as a whole has taken a step back. It starts with me, it starts with Leon, we all can be better, we need to be better.”