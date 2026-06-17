Oilers Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Devils $12M Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the offseason with plenty of roster needs to address. After losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Anaheim Ducks, it is clear that the Oilers need to add more talent around superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

One of the Oilers’ top needs of the offseason is to upgrade their goaltending. They thought they found the answer to their starting goalie problem when they acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Instead, Jarry ended up being a downgrade from former Oiler Stuart Skinner, as he had an .858 save percentage in 19 games with Edmonton following the trade.

With this, the Oilers are a team to watch when it comes to the goalie market this off-season. One way that they could look to address this is through trading. Because of this, the Oilers have been named the top potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s top trade candidates.

Oilers Named Top Potential Landing Spot for Devils’ Goalie Jacob Markstrom

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon took a look at five potential trade destinations for New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom. This came after ESPN’s Kevin Weekes report that the Devils are testing Markstrom’s trade market.

Unsurprisingly, with the Oilers being in desperate need of an upgrade between the pipes, they were the first team listed as a potential landing spot for Markstrom by Yerdon.

“Swapping Markström for Jarry might be the only way to make a move like this happen, and, oddly enough, it would allow the Devils to cut salary since Jarry’s $5.375 million cap hit is less than Markström’s $6 million. Both players have two years left on their contracts, and both players might not mind a change of scenery,” Yerdon wrote.

With the Oilers needing an upgrade between the pipes, it could make sense for them to take a chance on a veteran goalie like Markstrom. While he had a disappointing 2025-26 season, where he finished with an .883 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average, his strong resume screams that he could bounce back next season.

Just back in 2024-25 with the Devils, Markstrom had a 26-16-6 record and a .900 save percentage. He has also had a .900 save percentage or better in nine out of his last 11 games. With this, he certainly could turn things around and could be a goalie the Oilers consider.

Oilers Trading for Markstrom Could Come With Some Risk

While Markstrom is a good goalie when playing at his best, there could also be some risk with the Oilers acquiring him. With Markstrom turning 37 next season, there is also the possibility that he continues to struggle in 2026-27. This would be bad news for the Oilers if they acquired him, as they desperately need stability between the pipes.

Markstrom would also be more than a rental for the Oilers if acquired. This is because he is signed through 2027-28, carrying a $6 million cap hit. Due to this, the Oilers would need him to regain his form if they acquired him. If not, it would only create another goalie problem for them.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers end up making a push for Markstrom. He is certainly one of the most intriguing goalies in the trade market right now.