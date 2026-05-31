Oilers Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Canucks $38.5M Sniper

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to add to their roster this offseason after a disappointing 2025-26 season. This is not because the Oilers not only had their struggles during the regular season, but were also surprisingly knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers may have two superstars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but they also have multiple roster needs that they need to address during the summer. One of their top needs is another skilled winger who can provide them with more secondary scoring.

Due to this, the Oilers are now being viewed as a top potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s most notable trade candidates heading into the 2026 NHL Offseason.

Oilers Named Top Potential Trade Destination for Canucks Forward Jake DeBrusk

In a recent article for Daily Hive, Trevor Beggs took a look at nine teams that could trade for Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk. The Oilers not only made Beggs’ list but were also the first team mentioned.

“If DeBrusk had his choice of destination (which, theoretically, he does with a full no-move clause), you’d think the Edmonton Oilers would be near the top of his list,” Beggs wrote. “Not only was DeBrusk born in Edmonton, but his dad, Louie, is colour commentator on Oilers broadcasts for Sportsnet. Edmonton could clearly use another top-six winger.”

With the Oilers needing more skill, it would make a lot of sense if they targeted a player who already has connections to Edmonton, like DeBrusk. When looking at the Oilers’ roster, DeBrusk could work very nicely on a line with McDavid due to No. 97’s spectacular playmaking ability. However, DeBrusk could also have plenty of success playing on a line with Draisaitl. In either scenario, the Oilers’ top six would have the potential to get a nice boost if they acquired DeBrusk.

On a bad Canucks team this year, DeBrusk put together another solid campaign. In 81 games during the 2025-26 season, DeBrusk scored a team-leading 23 goals and recorded 42 points. This is after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games for Vancouver during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he would be a good pickup for the Oilers if they successfully acquired him.

DeBrusk’s Contract And Playoff Experience Could Interest the Oilers

Besides being an impactful sniper when playing his best, DeBrusk’s contract could also make him an appealing target for the Oilers. This is because the 2015 first-round pick has a reasonable $5.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. With this, he would be far more than just a rental for the Oilers if acquired.

DeBrusk’s playoff experience could also grab Edmonton’s attention. While the Canucks missed the playoffs in each of DeBrusk’s first two seasons in Vancouver, he played in 86 postseason games during his stint with the Boston Bruins. He also had success in the playoffs during his Bruins days, posting 27 goals and 47 points. With the Oilers in their Stanley Cup window, bringing in a player who has so much playoff experience, like DeBrusk, could intrigue them.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers can successfully strike a deal for DeBrusk this summer from here.