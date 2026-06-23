Oilers Among Teams Linked to Canucks $38.5M Winger

The Edmonton Oilers have had a busy start to the offseason. They recently re-signed two of their notable pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in defenseman Connor Murphy and center Jason Dickinson to long-term deals. However, the Oilers should absolutely have more moves on the way as the offseason carries on.

The Oilers still have multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address this offseason. One of them is adding another skilled winger in their top six who can put the puck in the net. They simply need more offense from players besides Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Now, the Oilers are being connected to one of the NHL’s top trade candidates during the early parts of the summer.

Oilers Named Among Suitors for Canucks Top Trade Candidate Jake DeBrusk

The Fourth Period recently revealed its 2026 Summer Trade Watch List, where it names the NHL’s top trade candidates and the teams that are linked to each player. Among the players who made The Fourth Period’s summer trade board this year is Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk being named a top trade candidate by The Fourth Period is easy to understand. He has been in the rumor mill since before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Interestingly, The Fourth Period also reported that the Oilers are one of the teams connected to the skilled winger this offseason.

“DeBrusk has made it clear he does not want to endure a rebuild and the Canucks are trying to find him a new home. He owns a full no-movement clause, but is open to various destinations and the expectation is that he will be moved at some point this off-season. Teams Reportedly Linked: Columbus, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Seattle, Edmonton,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Oilers needing more offense, it would make a lot of sense if they acquired DeBrusk from Vancouver. The 6-foot-1 forward is coming off another solid season with the Canucks in 2025-26, scoring a team-high 23 goals and recording 42 points. This was after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games for the Canucks in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he could be a strong pickup for the Oilers as they look to go on a run next season.

DeBrusk Could Thrive Playing With Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid

With DeBrusk being a sniper, he could benefit immensely from playing on the same line as McDavid. Having a player as dominant as McDavid passing him the puck could easily lead DeBrusk to put together his first career 30-goal season at the NHL level. He has come close to the 30-goal mark on multiple occasions, as he has scored at least 25 goals in four different seasons.

If DeBrusk hit a new level offensively playing with McDavid, it would make him an incredibly valuable addition for the Oilers. The Canucks forward could also be a long-term top-six answer for the Oilers if he worked well with McDavid, too, as he is entering just the third season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract with Vancouver.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers end up being the team that lands DeBrusk this offseason. He would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Oilers.