Former Oilers First-Round Pick Eyeing NHL Comeback

After splitting the 2024-25 season between the NHL and AHL between several teams, former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi signed with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland’s National League for the 2025-26 campaign.

In the end, Puljujarvi’s decision to play overseas certainly benefited him. The 28-year-old forward had an excellent season for the National League club, as he posted 19 goals, 33 assists, and 52 points in 52 games. With this, he was a point-per-game player in Switzerland, and he is now getting the attention of NHL teams because of it.

According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, Puljujarvi is generating interest from “several teams” with the start of free agency almost here.

“We’re a week away from the free agent doors swinging open. One player to look out for: Jesse Puljujarvi. He had a monster season in the Swiss League. His hip issues are a thing of the past, I’m told, and there’s already lots interest from several teams eyeing a mid-six upgrade,” Pagnotta posted on X.

With Puljujarvi being a former first-round pick and having a strong season overseas, it is not necessarily surprising that there are NHL teams out there with interest in him. This is especially so when noting that this year’s pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) are not the strongest bunch.

Former Oilers Forward Puljujarvi Could Be a Solid Low-Risk Addition for an NHL Team

On a cheap one-year, prove-it deal, Puljujarvi could be a solid low-risk addition for an NHL club to make this summer. While he had some clear struggles during his final seasons at the NHL level, he showed this season in the National League that he still has some offensive skill. With this, it is fair to wonder if he could provide a team with some decent secondary scoring if he returns to the NHL.

Puljujarvi last played at the NHL level during the 2024-25 season. In 31 games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers that campaign, he posted four goals, six assists, and 10 points. During the season before, he had three goals and one assist in 22 games with Pittsburgh. While his last two seasons in the NHL were rough, he dealt with injury trouble, and there is always the chance that he could bounce back if given a second chance.

Looking Back on Puljujarvi’s Stint With the Oilers

Puljujarvi was selected by the Oilers with the 4th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It is safe to say that he did not live up to expectations with Edmonton, but that does not mean that his time with the team was entirely bad. During the 2020-21 season, he scored a career-high 15 goals and 25 points in 55 games. He then scored 14 goals and posted career highs with 22 assists and 36 points in 65 games with Edmonton during the 2021-22 campaign. With numbers like these, he did show some offensive promise in the past.

However, Puljujarvi’s final season with the Oilers in 2022-23 was certainly rough, as he had just five goals and 14 points in 58 games. His time with Edmonton ended when he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Patrik Puistola that campaign.

It will now be interesting to see if the former Oilers prospect can find his way back in the NHL. With the 6-foot-4 winger generating interest, it appears very possible that he will.