Edmonton Oilers Have Trade Interest in 2 Star Wingers

The Edmonton Oilers have some important decisions to make this offseason. The 2025-26 season was simply not good enough for the Oilers, as they performed below expectations during the regular season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Anaheim Ducks. With this, the Oilers should be looking to strengthen their roster during the offseason.

Adding a new starting goalie is, without a doubt, the Oilers’ biggest need heading into the offseason. Yet, they also should be looking to improve their forward group. Bringing in another impactful forward is a necessity for the Oilers if they hope to have more success during the 2026-27 season. Because of this, two trade targets have been named for the Oilers with their offseason now here.

Oilers Have Blues’ Jordan Kyrou & Flyers’ Owen Tippett On Their Radar

In a recent article for The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta reported that the Oilers are looking to add a scoring winger to play with superstar center Connor McDavid. Pagnotta then mentioned that the St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou and Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett are two players the Oilers are keeping an eye on.

“Jeff Marek recently suggested Blues winger Jordan Kyrou may be a target for the Oilers, while some whispers also suggest Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett, who was fiercely banged up during the playoffs, is also on Edmonton’s radar,” Pagnotta wrote.

Hearing that the Oilers have their eyes on both Kyrou and Tippett is not too difficult to understand. They need to add an impactful sniper to their top six, and landing either one of these wingers would provide them with just that.

Kyrou appeared in 72 games this season with the Blues, where he had 18 goals and 46 points. While he had a tough year by his standards, he also had 36 goals and 70 points in 82 games for St. Louis in 2024-25. He also scored over 30 goals in three straight seasons before this one. Due to this, he undoubtedly could bounce back playing on a line with a superstar center like McDavid.

Tippett, on the other hand, posted 28 goals and 51 points in 81 games this season for the Flyers. This was the fourth season in a row that Tippett scored at least 20 goals, and the second time he has hit the 50-point mark. With this, he would be a nice sniper for the Oilers to bring in. This is especially so when noting that his scoring could go up playing with a superstar like McDavid.

Kyrou & Tippett Would Be Both Long-Term Answers for Edmonton’s Top Six

If the Oilers landed Kyrou or Tippett, they would each be long-term parts of Edmonton’s core. This is because they both have multiple years left on their contracts.

Kyrou is signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, where he has an $8.125 million cap hit. With the Oilers having limited cap space, they would need to send salary the other way if they hoped to bring in Kyrou.

As for Tippett, he has a more manageable $6.2 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season. Yet, Edmonton would still need to send at least one NHL player the other way to make it work financially.

Nevertheless, it would be significant if the Oilers could strike a deal for Kyrou or Tippett this summer. Let’s see if they can do just that.