Oilers Suggested as Landing Spot for 11-Year NHL Veteran

The Edmonton Oilers have been on the cusp of glory for several years now, but whether it be their lack of secondary scoring, the underwhelming defense or their issues in net, they’ve simply failed to take that final leap.

This off-season, the team have tried to go about rectifying that, and with the departure of Darnell Nurse (and his entire, hefty contract) and the arrival of some intriguing pieces, there’s renewed optimism in Edmonton heading into 2026/27. However, there’s still some holes for the team to fill, and with GM Stan Bowman looking to be aggressive, there’s a chance they may target a former Battle of Alberta rival for their middle-six.

Anthony Mantha Linked to the Edmonton Oilers

While the Oilers have been busy this summer, this is still a team that needs secondary scoring from players beyond Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and while there may be no huge names available, there are certainly some intriguing pieces out there.

One of those pieces is a former Calgary Flame in veteran Anthony Mantha, and recently, David Pagnotta has suggested the 31-year-old veteran as a player that the Oilers could look look to sign on a short-term deal.

“Would you take a shot on a two year deal, I think some teams would,” Pagnotta said. “I think the Oilers might be intrigued by that possibility.”

That’s not to say that the Oilers have offered him a deal yet, but rather that there’s mutual interest in the possibility of adding the 30 goal scoring winger, and if the price is right, this would be the type of swing that the Oilers should be looking to take given their current situation.

Would Anthony Mantha be a Good fit in Edmonton?

A few years ago, Mantha is the type of player that could fill a top-line role for the Oilers alongside one of their biggest stars, and while he was good with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025/26, any deal here would come with the expectation of Mantha being a second, or perhaps even third line player.

This past season in Pittsburgh, Mantha bounced back in a big way after an injury ended 2024/25 in Calgary, posting 33 goals and 64 points across 81 games, but despite all of this, he remains a free agent as we head into mid-July. The reported reason for that is that he’s looking for significant term on his next deal, and while the 2025/26 numbers look good, he hasn’t been that good consistently for a number of years now, with teams hesitant to dish out term to the 31-year-old.

However, if he’s open to taking a 1-2 year deal, the Oilers are the perfect landing spot for him, as he could fill a significant hole in Edmonton’s middle-six, providing them the depth scoring that they’ve been chasing for years. As of right now, nothing is imminent between the two sides, but with the Oilers needing a player like Mantha to fill a hole for them, if they’re open to a multi-year deal, it’s a move that would benefit both parties significantly.