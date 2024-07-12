Insider Shares Unique Theory Why Oilers’ Draisaitl Hasn’t Signed An Extension

NHL insider and analyst Bryan Hayes of TSN has a unique theory as to why Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Leon Draisaitl hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Draisaitl is entering the final year of his deal and he was eligible to sign an extension on July 1. The hope for many Oilers fans was a deal would get done quickly, but that hasn’t been the case. Hayes has a unique theory as to why Draisaitl hasn’t signed his extension.

“I’m gonna go TMZ a little bit on you here, Jay. Connor McDavid is getting married later in the month. You know big story here in Southern Ontario, in Toronto, up in Muskoka. I’m sure it’s the same thing out in Edmonton. People are aware McDavid’s getting married,” Hayes said on Jay on SC. “This is all going to be linked, I think Draisaitl’s future to Connor McDavid. Why I bring McDavid’s marriage up is because obviously he’s preoccupied, but at some point, I’m sure Draisaitl and McDavid are going to have a chat and try to work this out.

“What does the future look like, right? Because I think they’re mostly tied at the hip. It feels like if Draisaitl’s gonna be there long-term, McDavid’s gonna be there long term and vice versa. I know people are really anxious about that in Edmonton but it does feel like that could be the case here,” Hayes added. “Draisaitl has a year left, McDavid has two years left, I’m not as worried as when this gets done if I’m an Oilers fan, I’m more worried about what it looks like.”

It is an interesting theory from Hayes who believes Draisaitl wants to chat with McDavid about his plans before signing a long-term extension.

Draisaitl will earn $8.5 million in the 2024-25 NHL season, which is the final year of his deal.

Insider Expects Draisaitl to Sign an Extension

Although some Oilers fans weren’t happy that Draisaitl didn’t sign an extension on July 1, Hayes expects a deal to get done.

But, Hayes thinks the more interesting thing for Oilers fans is how long the contract is, which could indicate if the German plans on being in Edmonton long-term.

“If you are the Oilers and you are an Oilers fan, you want Draisaitl to sign for eight years. Give him 14 a year, 14.5, whatever. He’s going to get paid more than Auston Matthews, the highest-paid player in the game, he deserves that, and then McDavid will go above him. If he signs for eight years, that is incredible,” Hayes said.

“But, if he signs for one, what he does is he matches up with McDavid. You guarantee Draisaitl-McDavid for two years, that is an incredible get, there is 31 other fanbases that would do anything for that, but it might open the door for one of them leaving or both of them leaving,” Hayes added.

Draisaitl recorded 41 goals and 65 assists for 106 points in 81 games last season.

Draisaitl’s Agent Sets Deadline For Extension With Oilers

With Draisaitl now being eligible to sign an extension, his agent, Jiri Poner has given the Oilers a deadline of the end of August to get an extension done.

“There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, i.e. by the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all,” Poner told German outlet Eis Hockey News on July 1. “It will also become clear whether Edmonton wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards.”

Draisaitl was drafted third overall by Edmonton in the 2014 NHL draft. He won the Hart Trophy which is the MVP award in 2020.