Leon Draisaitl Reveals First Impressions of Oilers Coach Mike Babcock

The Edmonton Oilers have made some big calls this off-season, and after being knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks, that shouldn’t come as a major surprise to Oilers fans.

Of all of the additions and subtractions, the one to potentially bring the most impact is new Head Coach Mike Babcock, and while he brings with him significant pedigree, that also comes with plenty of baggage and controversy. However, the top Oilers stars have all thrown their support behind him, and now with training camp officially here in Edmonton, we’re getting more word about how Babcock is fitting in as the new Oilers bench boss.

Leon Draisaitl Has High Praise for Mike Babcock

When the rumors of Babcock being hired began, many questioned how both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl would react to the news, but according to all reports, both signed off on the hiring, believing that Babcock’s old-school style could be just what the organization needs to take the final step towards a Stanley Cup.

Now that camp is here and players are back on the ice in Edmonton, they’re getting a little more used to Babcock, and in Draisaitl’s latest interview with Sportsnet, he had plenty of praise for the veteran coach.

“He doesn’t shy away from telling you straight to your face, he’s a real man about it,” said Draisaitl. “We’re all men in here and we all wanna win, we’re all here for the same reason.”

Obviously, things could change as the season gets started and play on the ice dictates how Babcock reacts to things, but as of right now, it’s been all positive in Edmonton around their controversial coach, and it’s clear that Draisaitl is getting what he wanted out of his new bench boss.

Can the Oilers Win the Stanley Cup in 2026/27?

While Babcock was a big addition for Edmonton, the team also added Frederik Andersen in net while dealing Darnell Nurse to open up salary cap space, but overall, this is a team that doesn’t look too different from what we saw in 2025/26.

Of course, the success or failure of this team will once again rest on the shoulders of their superstar duo, but if Babcock is good enough to get play out of the depth players in Edmonton like Trent Frederic, Jason Dickinson, Kasperi Kapanen and others, this team finally has a chance to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ultimately though, the team needed a change, and while Babcock wasn’t the only option for them to replace Kris Knoblauch, who clearly wasn’t the coach they needed, the front office and playing group believe he is the one that can take them there, and if early indications are anything to go by, confidence could be growing higher by the time the regular season begins.